DK Shivakumar's First Decisions As Karnataka CM: Free Buses For Students, Private Job Exchanges

D K Shivakumar took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday, unveiling 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas, free bus passes for students, and a private employment exchange program among other schemes, according to reports.

The senior Congress Leader's swearing in, formally endied his long-drawn out power struggle for the post with predecessor Siddaramaiah.

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Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shivakumar at the Lok Bhavan in Karanata and 13 other party legislators were also sworn in as ministers.

Soon after taking oath, in the presence of top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar chaired his first cabinet meeting and announced youth-student-centric welfare initiatives including grant of free bus pass for students and formation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas to raise leadership quality and build social harmony. He also announced a private employment exchange program, the modalities for which will be finalised within a month. The Karantaka CM further announced a recruitment calendar for filling government vacancies.

Clad in a silk kurta and dhoti, Shivakumar took the oath in the name of the revered seer "Gangadhar Ajja" while holding a copy of the Constitution. He bowed, and paid obeisance to the gathering before taking the oath.

Senior Dalit MLA G Parameshwara, who will be the new Deputy CM, took oath in the name of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Along with Shivakumar and Parameshwara, the legislators, who took oath as Ministers are -- K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, U T Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil.

Eleven of the 13 ministers inducted into Shivakumar-led cabinet were part of the previous Siddaramaiah government in the state. Interestingly, Siddaramaiah's son and MLC Yathindra also made it to the Ministry. However, no women representatives were included in the first phase of cabinet formation.

Yathindra and U T Khader, who resigned as Legislative Assembly Speaker, are the only two new faces in Shivakumar's cabinet, the rest were part of Siddaramaiah's ministry.

After taking oath, Shivakumar prostrated on the steps of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka Legislature and Secretariat, before formally assuming charge of his office.

After taking oath, he bowed and touched the steps in reverence, and later paid tributes to national leaders and prominent Karnataka icons as he entered the imposing building for the first time as the chief minister of the state.

He asserted that he is deeply conscious that the CM post is far more than a constitutional office, it is a sacred trust placed in him by the people of the state.

By assuming the state's highest political office, the eight-time MLA Shivakumar, popularly called "DK Shi," has fulfilled his long-cherished dream after a prolonged power tussle with Siddaramaiah.

The 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28. Shivakumar had served as Deputy Chief Minister under Siddaramaiah.

Ahead of swearing-in Shivakumar met outgoing CM Siddaramaiah, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at their residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shivakumar and said the Centre will work closely with the state government for the welfare of the people.

Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, CMs of Congress ruled states, several top Congress leaders, dignitaries, and invitees were present at the swearing-in.

Religious leaders from all major communities, including heads of various maths, were also present.

Congratulating Shivakumar and the the Ministers, Rahul Gandhi said people's trust in the Congress remains its greatest responsibility. The guarantees of Congress remain the foundations for governance and commitment to social justice, he said, assuring people that they will deliver.

Party sources said more legislators are likely to be inducted in the days to come. Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister.

A Congress leader said, "While looking at this new cabinet, it may appear that Siddaramaiah's print is clear on it. However, this may also mean that many fresh faces may be inducted in the next phase of cabinet formation."

In terms of caste composition, the cabinet balances representation with three Ministers each from the politically dominant Vokkaliga (including Shivakumar and Ramalinga Reddy) and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities, and there is an equal number of Dalit Ministers.

While there are two Ministers from the Kuruba community, to which Siddaramaiah belongs; one Minister each are from ST, Christian and Muslim communities.

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Looking at district wise representation, the highest number of four Ministers are from Bengaluru Urban, two from Kalaburagi, and one each from Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, and Mysuru districts.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the only MLC to make it to the Ministry, rest all are MLAs.

(With PTI Inputs)

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