DK Shivakumar Sworn In As Karnataka's New CM, Parameshwar Takes Oath As Deputy | Full List Of Ministers

DK Shivakumar was sworn in as Karnataka's new Chief Minister on Wednesday, at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan, Bengaluru, bringing to an end the Siddaramaiah era and marking a new chapter in the state's Congress government.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shivakumar before a gathering of senior Congress leaders and party workers.

G Parameshwara, the veteran Dalit leader and outgoing Home Minister, was sworn in alongside Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister — becoming the first Dalit politician to hold the post for a second time in Karnataka's history. 14 cabinet ministers also took oath at the ceremony.

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The full list of ministers sworn in on Wednesday is as follows:

Karnataka Council of Ministers

D. K. Shivakumar — Chief Minister (CM)

G. Parameshwara — Deputy Chief Minister (DCM)

Cabinet Ministers

M. B. Patil

K. J. George

K. H. Muniyappa

Ramalinga Reddy

Satish Jarkiholi

U. T. Khader

Krishna Byre Gowda

Priyank Kharge

Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Sharan Prakash Patil

Byrathi Suresh

Eshwar Khandre

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi attended the ceremony, along with ...... The event was kept deliberately simple, with no passes issued to the public and only legislators formally invited, in keeping with a decision by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee to avoid pageantry.

The transition follows the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after he completed three years in office. Shivakumar, who served as Deputy CM under Siddaramaiah since 2023, was unanimously elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party on May 30 after the high command backed his elevation.

Siddaramaiah proposed his name at the CLP meeting, which was accepted without opposition.

With Karnataka's council of ministers capped at 34 — including the Chief Minister — the cabinet formation involved intense negotiations in Delhi over caste balance, regional representation, and factional considerations. The final list of names was cleared by the Congress high command before the swearing-in, reports said.

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