Who Is DK Shivakumar? Congress 'Troubleshooter' Set To Be Karnataka's Next Chief Minister

Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar, is one of Karnataka's most influential Congress leaders and is likely to become the next chief minister after Siddaramaiah's resignation on Friday.

ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah's Resignation Officially Accepted By Karnataka Governor; D K Shivakumar Set To Take Over

His appointment to the top post was long awaited under the party's 2023 power-sharing arrangement after the Assembly elections victory. Born on May 15, 1962 in a farming family in Karnataka's Vokkaliga belt, Shivakumar is no ordinary leader. He rose through student politics to become the Congress party's chief “troubleshooter” in the state.

An agriculturist, businessman and educationist - as he describes himself, Shivakumar is known for his organisational skills, political strategy and strong community support. For the Congress, his elevation would place Karnataka under a leader who combines caste influence, political survival skills and a development-focused public image.

Shivakumar's Entry Into Politics

Shivakumar is widely known as “Kanakapurada Bande” or the Rock of Kanakapura, his prized Assembly seat. He has spent more than four decades building his political influence in Karnataka. A powerful Vokkaliga leader, Shivakumar's image in political circles is that of being patient, fiercely loyal to the Congress and administratively ambitious.

This image was cultivated by him through years of hard work that began during his college days. At GRC College, he joined the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and steadily rose within the Congress youth structure.

His first major electoral test came in 1985 against HD Deve Gowda, where he lost narrowly. Shivakumar used this defeat to strengthen his network. Four years later, he won Sathanur seat at the age of 27. He retained it again in 1994 as an independent candidate after being denied a Congress ticket.

Relationship With Congress Party

Shivakumar often describes himself as a “born Congressman”. According to him, the party's values are part of his identity. His strong loyalty to the Congress and the Gandhi family has made him one of the party's most trusted leaders. Though known for tough political tactics, Shivakumar has remained firmly within the Congress fold throughout his career. He openly embraces Hindu cultural traditions. At the same time, he presents his politics through the Congress framework of secularism and welfare policies.

Troubleshooter In Chief

Labelled as the “crisis engineer” of the Congress party, Shivakumar has been tasked, on many occasions, to defuse internal rebellions and fight the tough battles.

In 2002, he helped save Maharashtra's Congress government by managing MLAs. In 2017, he shielded Gujarat Congress legislators in Bengaluru. This secured Ahmed Patel's Rajya Sabha win. In 2018, he anchored the Congress-JD(S) coalition in a hung Karnataka Assembly.

He was also appreciated during the 2023 Karnataka elections. While Siddaramaiah focused on the welfare agenda and social coalition, Shivakumar provided the organisation, resources, and Vokkaliga backing for the Congress' campaign.

ALSO READ: 'High Command Asked, I Resigned': Siddaramaiah Gets Emotional, Says Never Dreamt Of Becoming CM

If Shivakumar becomes the CM, Bengaluru will be his biggest challenge. As Deputy CM, he has focused on traffic, flooding, water shortages, garbage and poor roads in the city. Now at the top job, his ability to execute his promises for the city will likely be a key defining factor in solidifying his legacy.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.