Siddaramaiah's Resignation Officially Accepted By Karnataka Governor; D K Shivakumar Set To Take Over

The Governor of Karnataka has officially accepted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation, after it was submittted to the Governor's office at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru yesterday. This marks a seismic shift in the state's political landscape, drawing the curtains on a tenure defined by ambitious welfare programmes and persistent political turbulence.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is set to succeed him, ending months of speculation over the Congress government's leadership arrangement.

"I have submitted my resignation to the Governor's Office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office," Siddaramaiah had said yesterday, adding that, “High command directed me two days ago to step down, accordingly I submitted my resignation today. I got opportunity to serve people of Karnataka twice, I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge I have kept my word and resigned (as Chief Minister) when the High Command asked me to do so."

The 78-year-old veteran had hosted a breakfast meeting at his official residence yesterday, where he informed his Cabinet colleagues of his decision. Siddaramaiah spoke of the achievements and challenges of his second term and thanked his Ministers for their cooperation before arriving at Lok Bhavan at 3:00 p.m. to tender his resignation.

In a moment that set the tone for the transition, Shivakumar touched Siddaramaiah's feet ahead of the morning meeting, and the two leaders shared a warm embrace — a public display of unity that the Congress will hope signals a smooth handover rather than a fractured succession

ALSO READ: 'High Command Asked, I Resigned': Siddaramaiah Gets Emotional, Says Never Dreamt Of Becoming CM

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