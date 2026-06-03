'We Are Creating History Together': Udit Sheth On India Hosting Inaugural World Yogasana Championship

Ahmedabad is set to host the first-ever World Yogasana Championship. The event will see the participation of of over hundreds of athletes representing more than 60 countries.

The landmark event marks a defining moment in the evolution of Yogasana, transforming an ancient Indian practice into a globally competitive sporting discipline while strengthening its pathway towards recognition within the Olympic movement. The World Yogasana Championship 2026 is supported by the Sports Ministry, Ministry of Ayush, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism and Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association.

Hosts India is set to field a 122-member contingent, with athletes competing across six age categories -- sub-Junior men and women (10-14 years), junior men and women (14-18 years), senior (18-28 years), senior A (28-35 years), senior B (35-45 years) and senior C (45-55 years).

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Among the hundreds of individuals who have put in efforts to transform this ancient Indian practice into a modern competitive sport is Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat, President of the Gujarat State Yogasana Sports Association, and Vice President of World Yogasana. Seth is also a seasoned entrepreneur and sports infrastructure pioneer best known as the Founder and Managing Director of TransStadia Group.

In this conversation with NDTV Profit, Sheth speaks about his personal journey with yoga, the distinction between yoga and yogasana, the challenges of transforming a traditional practice into a competitive sport, the roadmap towards Olympic inclusion, and his vision for making yogasana India's next major sporting export to the world.

Q: How long have you been practicing it, and what first drew you to it?

Udit Sheth: Thank you for the opportunity to talk about yoga and yogasana as a sport. I've been practicing yoga since around 2012, so it's been nearly 14 years. My involvement in the organized promotion of yogasana through the federation began in 2019.

I've always been passionate about fitness. For nearly three decades, I've explored different forms of training—high-intensity interval training, weight training, running, and yoga. The body adapts very quickly to any one routine, so I believe it's important to keep varying how you train. Yoga became a natural addition to my overall fitness and wellness journey.

Q: What benefits did yoga bring to your fitness routine?

Udit Sheth: Every form of exercise has its own benefits, and yoga is no different. For me, yoga improved my understanding of breathwork, flexibility, functional strength, and body awareness.

Breathing is something we take for granted, but it is central to our physical and mental well-being. Yoga teaches you to become conscious of your breath, which improves focus, calmness, and overall wellness.

Yoga also complements other forms of exercise. Weight training can sometimes reduce flexibility, while yoga helps restore mobility and movement. Practices such as Anulom Vilom, Bhramari, and other kriyas contribute to cardiovascular health and mental clarity.

Fitness is not just about what you see in the mirror. It's about how you feel, the energy you carry through the day, and how your body and mind work together. Yoga contributes significantly to all of that.

Q: Critics often argue that yoga is not a "real" form of exercise. What is your response?

Udit Sheth: I don't believe in criticizing anyone's perspective, but yoga is often misunderstood.

Yoga is fundamentally an inward journey. It develops stability of mind, focus, balance, and discipline. Many of the world's most successful athletes understand this.

Whether it's Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic, David Beckham, or Virat Kohli, many elite athletes have embraced yoga as part of their training routines. They understand the value of breathwork, recovery, flexibility, and mental conditioning.

In fact, many aspects of sports psychology can be enhanced through yogic practices. Yoga is an excellent pre- and post-workout discipline and complements virtually every sport, whether it's cycling, swimming, mountain climbing, endurance training, or strength training.

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Q: Yoga is traditionally viewed as a wellness practice. How did the idea of transforming it into a competitive sport emerge?

Udit Sheth: Before answering that, it's important to distinguish between yoga and yogasana.

Yoga is a much larger system involving physical discipline, breath control, meditation, ethical principles, and spiritual growth. In the Patanjali tradition, Ashtanga Yoga consists of eight limbs—Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana, and Samadhi.

Yogasana refers specifically to the physical practice of asanas. That's what we have structured into a competitive sport.

Athletes are judged on flexibility, strength, balance, grace, precision, synchronization, and execution. Yogasana is therefore one component of the broader yogic tradition.

The idea emerged because we felt India needed to take ownership of this heritage. Along with spiritual leaders, yoga practitioners, and policymakers, we felt that if India didn't structure yogasana as a sport, someone else eventually would. We wanted to build a globally recognized sporting ecosystem around it while preserving its authenticity.

Q: How challenging was it to transform yogasana into a structured sport?

Udit Sheth: Creating any sport requires four key pillars: athletes, fans, broadcast value, and a sustainable economic ecosystem.

Our first challenge was codification. We identified and classified 272 asanas, ranked them by difficulty, and created a scoring system. We then developed comprehensive technical rules and training programs for judges and coaches in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India.

We also built the competition framework—from judging systems and field-of-play layouts to shot clocks and scoring criteria. The objective was to create a sport that could move from the ashram to the arena.

The next challenge was audience engagement. In modern sport, if viewers lose interest and change the channel, the sport struggles to grow. We therefore focused heavily on creating a format that is exciting, understandable, and television-friendly.

Q: How receptive were other countries to the concept of yogasana as a sport?

Udit Sheth: Initially there was resistance when people referred to it as "yoga sport." Many outside India associate yoga with spirituality, and some feared it could be perceived as promoting a particular religious or spiritual tradition.

By positioning it as yogasana sport, we shifted the focus toward athletic performance and competition. It became about skill, excellence, and representing one's country.

That distinction helped tremendously. Today we see participation from countries across Africa, the Middle East, North America, Australia, and Europe. The global response has been extremely encouraging.

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Q: Do you believe yogasana can establish itself alongside mainstream sports?

Udit Sheth: Absolutely. In fact, I'm very confident.

Around 300 million people globally practice yoga, while nearly 110 million people in India engage with it regularly. The audience base already exists.

The global yoga economy is estimated at around $110 billion. The opportunity is enormous. Our task is to build a competitive sporting ecosystem around an already established global practice.

We are hosting the World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad from June 4 to June 8, with participation from around 70 countries. Yogasana has already received recognition from the Olympic Council of Asia, and our long-term objective is Olympic inclusion.

Q: As yogasana grows internationally, do you worry that it could lose its authenticity?

Udit Sheth: That's a very important question.

The core principles of yoga and yogic science cannot be diluted. Preserving those foundations is one of the federation's primary responsibilities.

At the same time, sports naturally evolve. Innovation is welcome, but it must happen within a framework that respects the tradition and technical integrity of yogasana.

People may experiment with different formats around the world, but our role as a federation is to uphold standards, maintain authenticity, and ensure that the sport remains connected to its roots.

Q: How important is youth participation to the future of yogasana?

Udit Sheth: It's absolutely critical.

Today we have a presence in all 700 districts of India and more than 250,000 registered athletes within the federation system. The distinction between yoga and yogasana is becoming increasingly clear.

While older generations are more familiar with yoga as a wellness practice, younger generations are being introduced to yogasana as a competitive sport. It combines athleticism, breath control, stillness, strength, and mind-body synchronization in a format that appeals to young people.

Every successful sport eventually needs role models. Just as badminton has Saina Nehwal and cricket has Virat Kohli, yogasana will need its own icons to inspire the next generation.

Q: Given your background in sports infrastructure, what kind of infrastructure does yogasana require?

Udit Sheth: The first thing to understand is that great athletes are not created by infrastructure alone. Many of the world's best athletes have emerged from humble beginnings.

In the early stages, what matters most is coaching. India needs stronger coach development systems because a great coach can influence hundreds of athletes over a lifetime.

That said, serious athlete development requires more than just a mat. Yogasana athletes need strength and conditioning support, cardiovascular training, nutrition guidance, recovery systems, and sports science inputs.

Performance is not simply about eating protein. The body also needs the right minerals, nutrients, and overall dietary balance to properly absorb and synthesize that protein.

As athletes progress, they require supporting equipment such as resistance bands, rings, strength-training tools, and cardiovascular equipment. The ecosystem has to evolve alongside the athlete.

Fortunately, India already possesses significant infrastructure. The Sports Authority of India manages 84 centres, and there are more than 280 stadiums across the country. The challenge is ensuring that these facilities are effectively utilized through strong coaching systems and athlete development programs.

Q: One of the long-term goals is Olympic inclusion. How realistic is that ambition?

Udit Sheth: We are taking a structured, long-term approach.

A host nation can always propose a sport for a particular edition of the Olympics, but that kind of inclusion is often temporary. We don't want yogasana to rely on a host-country quota. We want it to earn its place as a globally recognized sport.

We have already secured recognition from the Olympic Council of Asia, and we are working towards inclusion in the Commonwealth Games by 2030. By 2032, I would like to see yogasana become a demonstration sport at the Olympics.

There are several milestones that must be achieved. We need strong international federations, a transparent and universally accepted judging system, broad international participation, anti-doping compliance, youth engagement, and commercial viability.

No sport can thrive unless people enjoy watching it. Football became a global phenomenon because it is exciting and creates heroes. Yogasana must do the same.

As a federation, our responsibility is not only to develop athletes but also to create icons and role models who inspire future generations.

Q: What can fans and participants expect from the World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad?

Udit Sheth: First and foremost, I would like to thank the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat for their support. The Hon'ble Prime Minister has played a significant role in taking yoga to the world and championing the broader movement.

This championship is a major milestone. We are expecting participation from around 70 countries and more than 500 athletes.

Success is not measured only by medals. It is also about increasing participation, creating global awareness, and building enthusiasm around the sport.

I want every athlete to feel that they are part of something historic. When people attend a FIFA World Cup, the experience extends beyond what happens on the field. Sport becomes a celebration.

That is the atmosphere we want to create here. Athletes will compete, but they will also experience the culture, hospitality, and spirit of Gujarat. We want them to create memories that stay with them for a lifetime.

Most importantly, I want them to understand that they are helping shape the future of a sport that is taking its first major steps onto the world stage. They are not simply participating in a championship — they are helping create history.

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