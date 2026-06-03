FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet The Four Indian-Origin Footballers Set To Play In The Tournament

India's wait for a first appearance at the FIFA World Cup will continue in 2026, but the tournament will still feature a notable Indian connection. For the first time in the tournament's history, four players of Indian heritage have been named in FIFA World Cup squads, representing Qatar, New Zealand, Australia and DR Congo.

From a winger with roots in Kerala breaking through in Qatar to a former Bayern Munich midfielder and an experienced European campaigner, these are the four Indian-origin footballers set to appear at FIFA World Cup 2026.

From Kannur To Qatar: Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid's Rapid Rise

The youngest member of the group is Qatar winger Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid.

Born in Doha to parents from Kannur, Kerala, the 19-year-old winger came through Qatar's renowned Aspire Academy. His progression into the senior setup has been swift, with Tahsin establishing himself at Al Duhail in the Qatar Stars League before earning a national-team call-up.

His World Cup selection is another milestone in a career that has already seen him become one of the most prominent Indian-origin footballers in West Asian football. At just 19, he is also the youngest player of Indian descent to be named in a World Cup squad.

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The Former Bayern Munich Midfielder Leading New Zealand: Midfield Maestro Sarpreet Singh

Sarpreet Singh is perhaps the best-known name among the quartet.

Born in Auckland to Punjabi parents, the attacking midfielder emerged through New Zealand's football system before attracting international attention with a move to Bayern Munich in 2019. The transfer made him one of the few players of Indian heritage to reach one of Europe's elite clubs.

While opportunities at Bayern's first team were limited, the move established Singh as a trailblazer for aspiring footballers from the Indian diaspora. The 27-year-old has since become a regular member of New Zealand's national team and enters the World Cup as one of the side's most creative midfield options.

Having previously represented New Zealand at youth World Cups, the 2026 tournament marks his first appearance on football's biggest stage at senior level.

Samuel Moutoussamy And A Unique Tamil Connection

DR Congo midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy carries a unique Indian connection.

Born in France, Moutoussamy's family background links him to Tamil Nadu through his father's side. His ancestry traces back to South Indian indentured labourers who migrated to the Caribbean generations ago.

The midfielder built his professional career in France, spending several seasons with Nantes and competing regularly in Ligue 1. Known for his work rate and tactical discipline, he has become a dependable figure for DR Congo since making his international debut.

Among the four Indian-origin players at the tournament, Moutoussamy arrives with arguably the most extensive experience in European top-flight football. He opted to represent DR Congo, his mother's homeland, and has earned 57 international caps since making his debut in 2019.

Australia's Emerging Attacking Threat: Nishan Velupillay

The Melbourne-born winger with Tamil ancestry has risen steadily through Australia's domestic system, developing at Melbourne Victory before breaking into the Socceroos setup during the World Cup qualification cycle.

The 25-year-old announced himself on the international stage by scoring on his debut, finding the net within seven minutes of coming on against China in a World Cup qualifier in October 2024. Velupillay has since become a valuable option in Australia's attack, offering them a different dimension with his pace and direct style, particularly in transition.

Still early in his international career, the World Cup represents the biggest opportunity yet for the winger who has three goals in seven appearances for Australia.

The Pioneer Who Came Before Them

Before this group, only one Indian-origin footballer had featured at a men's FIFA World Cup.

Vikash Dhorasoo was part of France's squad at the 2006 tournament in Germany. Born in France to a family with roots in present-day Andhra Pradesh, Dhorasoo enjoyed a distinguished club career that included spells with Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

He made two appearances during France's run to the final, becoming the first player of Indian ancestry to play at a men's World Cup, earning a runners-up medal as France lost to Italy on penalties.

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