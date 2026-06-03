Il Predestinato Stays: Ferrari, Leclerc Strike New Deal Ahead Of Monaco GP

Ferrari have moved to secure Charles Leclerc's future with a new multi-year agreement announced on Wednesday, ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, reinforcing the Monegasque driver's status as the cornerstone of the team's long-term Formula 1 project.

The announcement comes at a significant moment for both parties. Ferrari have one of the most high-profile driver pairings on the grid following Lewis Hamilton's arrival. By extending Leclerc's stay despite already having a multi-year deal in place, Ferrari have sent a clear signal that the 28-year-old remains central to their championship ambitions.

The Monegasque joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016, won the Formula 2 title in 2017 and made his Formula 1 debut a year later before stepping up to the Scuderia in 2019. Since then, he has become one of Ferrari's defining figures, delivering memorable victories at Monza and Monaco while establishing himself as one of the grid's fastest qualifiers.

Ferrari said Leclerc will remain with the team for "the coming seasons" but did not disclose an expiry date.

That has sparked speculation that the new deal could extend beyond 2030. The timing is notable because Leclerc's previous contract, signed in 2024, was already expected to keep him at Ferrari until 2029.

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By renewing early, Ferrari has removed any uncertainty around the driver many view as the foundation of its future title challenge.

The timing of the extension is also notable. Ahead of the 2026 season, the first under Formula 1's new regulations, Leclerc had suggested that Ferrari's competitiveness would play a key role in determining his long-term future.

While Ferrari currently sit second in the Constructors' Championship behind Mercedes, the team remains firmly in the title fight and could receive a boost later this season through the FIA's Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) framework, which allows underperforming power-unit manufacturers additional scope for engine upgrades.

Against that backdrop, the new deal signals Leclerc's confidence in Ferrari's direction and the team's belief that he can help bring a world championship back to Maranello.

Leclerc And Vasseur React

"I couldn't be happier to continue this journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP," Leclerc said.

"It's the team I've loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family."

Leclerc added that he remains committed to Ferrari's goal of "bringing the World Championship back to Maranello".

Team principal Fred Vasseur described the renewal as "something very natural" and praised Leclerc's growth into "one of the strongest drivers in Formula 1".

For Ferrari, the message is clear: even in the Hamilton era, Leclerc remains at the heart of the Scuderia's future plans.

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