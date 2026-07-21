Bluestone Shares Rise Nearly 4% After Company Turns Profitable in Q1

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd. shares gained around 4% in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported a turnaround in its profitability during the June quarter.

Investors are closely tracking the company's profitability trajectory, with the latest quarterly performance along with upcoming festive season demand, and its ability to sustain profitability over the coming quarters.

The stock was trading at Rs 627.5 apiece on NSE, against its previous close at Rs 610.4. The Nifty 50 index stayed muted during the period.

Profit Turns Positive On Strong Revenue Growth

BlueStone Jewellery reported a net profit of Rs 7 crore for the quarter ended June, compared with a net loss of Rs 34.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 49.5% year-on-year to Rs 737 crore, up from Rs 493 crore a year ago, reflecting strong growth across its business.

The company's operating performance also improved significantly during the quarter. Ebitda nearly doubled, rising 93.2% to Rs 108 crore from Rs 55.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda margin also expanded to 14.6% in the June quarter from 11.3% a year earlier, indicating better operating leverage and improved profitability despite a competitive retail environment.

“We have opened FY27 on a strong footing, with 49% YoY revenue growth and SSSG of 39% for the quarter, with older cohorts demonstrating similar to better SSSG trends. This performance is particularly satisfying as it came despite the rise in customs duty on gold from 6% to 15%, reflecting the structural drivers we have consistently spoken about,” BlueStone's CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha said, commenting on the results.

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BlueStone Shares 32% up in 2026

Shares of BlueStone Jewellery rallied over 32% during 2026, while the benchmark index Nifty Total Market cap was down by 1.85%.

In the previous month itself, the stock has surged over 20.78%, against the benchmark index gaining only 0.8%.

Since its listing in August 2025, the stock has traded between Rs 399.8 and Rs 793 apiece on NSE.

The market cap of the company stood at Rs 9,548.7 crore as at the end of the previous trading session.

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