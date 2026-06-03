FIFA World Cup 2026 India Subscription Plans: How Much Fans Will Have To Pay To Watch Showpiece Event

Indian football fans finally have clarity on where and how they can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 after months of uncertainty surrounding the broadcast rights for the global showpiece event.

With the first 48-team World Cup just around the corner, FIFA have struck a deal with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. to telecast the tournament to fans across India.

The agreement goes beyond the 2026 World Cup. Zee has also secured rights to several FIFA properties, including the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 and the FIFA World Cup 2030, as part of a broader partnership covering 39 global football events.

To support its football push, Zee followed up the acquisition by announcing the launch of four dedicated sports channels under its new Unite8 Sports network. The broadcaster said the channels will carry a range of sporting events, with football expected to be a key pillar of the offering.

What The Deal Means For Indian Football Fans

The agreement ensures that Indian viewers will have access to the largest World Cup in history, with 48 teams set to compete for the first time in the tournament's 96-year history.

The tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, is expected to draw significant interest in India despite the national team's absence. The deal also provides broader visibility for football in a market where the sport has been growing steadily, particularly among younger audiences.

With dedicated football coverage available on both television and digital platforms, fans across the country will have multiple options to follow the competition live.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Subscription Rates In India

Streaming On Zee5

Fans looking to stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 can do so through Zee5.

The platform's All Access + Sports Pack is priced at Rs 799 and offers a three-month subscription that covers all 104 matches at the World Cup, although the service is ad-supported. Those seeking additional features can opt for the Premium Annual Plan at Rs 1,699, which includes 12 months of access, 4K Ultra HD streaming, ad-free viewing for standard content, and the ability to stream on up to four devices simultaneously.

Television Channels

For viewers opting for cable or DTH services, matches will be shown on Zee's newly launched Unite8 Sports channels.

The monthly rates are relatively low, with Unite8 Sports 1 priced at Rs 7 per month, Unite8 Sports 1 HD at Rs 9 per month, Unite8 Sports 2 at Rs 8 per month, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD at Rs 11 per month.

Not Everyone Is Happy

The pricing, however, drew criticism from supporters who flooded the comments section of Zee5's Instagram post to express their views. User @vimhakhol_toso wrote, "₹799 for fifa pack subscription please lower the price. I think it should be around 599-699," suggesting the package was priced too high.

@anupam_8448 questioned the value of the offering, commenting, "Charging 799₹ nd still giving ads. W** is this? Also y would I take a 3 months subscription to watch a 40 days tournament?" Meanwhile, @pain_uuuu argued that lower prices could encourage more fans to subscribe, writing, "Seriously lower prices its india, more people will surely buy like jio hotstar."

The pricing announcement also drew criticism from fans on X, who compared it to costs across other competing platforms and pointed out that it's still not ad-free.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin on June 11, with the final on July 19, making it the largest edition in history. A total of 104 matches will be held at FIFA World Cup 2026, including 78 in the US, and 13 each in Mexico and Canada. The FIFA World Cup will have its first-ever half-time show in the 2026 tournament.

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