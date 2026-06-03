FIFA World Cup 2026 Jerseys: Prices, Where To Buy Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, Other Top Teams' Kits

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will mark the biggest edition of the tournament yet, with 48 teams set to battle it out for the grandest prize in football. Hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the tournament is expected to attract millions of travelling supporters and billions of viewers worldwide.

For many fans, supporting a team is about more than just following the action on the pitch. Wearing a jersey is one of the most popular ways to show support, whether it's for Brazil's iconic yellow, Argentina's famous blue and white stripes or France's classic deep blue.

With several pre-tournament favourites unveiling brand new designs ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, here's a look at the home and away jerseys of seven major nations and where fans can buy them online.

Brazil

Brazil's home jersey retains the nation's iconic yellow base with green trim, while the away version swaps the traditional yellow for a vibrant blue design inspired by the warning colours of a poison dart frog, a nod to the threat the Selecao bring onto the pitch. Nike have teamed up with the Jordan brand for this away kit, creating one of the coolest kits that will be on show at the summer tournament.

The five-time world champions are seeking their first World Cup title since 2002 and will again enter the tournament among the favourites.

Price: Fan versions start at around Rs 5,095 in India, with player editions costing more.

Where to buy: Nike partner retailers including Myntra and Limitededt India, as well as specialist football stores.

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Argentina

Argentina's home jersey features the country's traditional sky-blue-and-white stripes with a modern gradient effect. The away kit adopts a darker look, featuring swirling lines and bold hues that are inspired by the vibrant spirit and creative passion that defines Argentine culture.

Lionel Scaloni's side arrives as defending champions with Lionel Messi still captaining the side after leading La Albiceleste to the trophy in Qatar in 2022.

Price: Standard adidas versions are priced at around Rs 6,599, with premium editions costing more.

Where to buy: Adidas India and authorised adidas retailers.

Germany

Germany's home shirt combines a classic white base with black, red and yellow elements inspired by the national flag. The away kit features a bold deep navy base with striking mint-green accents.

Four-time champions Germany will be aiming to re-establish themselves among the elite after disappointing recent World Cup campaigns.

Price: Standard home jerseys start at around Rs 6,599, while authentic player versions are priced near Rs 9,599.

Where to buy: Adidas India and official adidas stockists.

Spain

Spain's home jersey draws heavily from the colours of the national flag and incorporates lightweight performance materials. La Roja's away kit, meanwhile, pays tribute to the country's literary heritage, featuring an intricate pattern inspired by historic manuscripts and aged book pages.

The 2010 champions will look to build on the progress of their emerging generation as they target a second World Cup crown.

Price: Standard versions are available from around Rs 6,599, while authentic editions can exceed Rs 9,599.

Where to buy: Adidas India.

France

France's 2026 home jersey celebrates the country's multicultural heritage, featuring a unifying "FFF" pattern all-over that reflects the sense of togetherness that has long been central to the identity of Les Bleus on the world stage. The away kit, meanwhile, takes inspiration from the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France to the United States, with a light teal colourway and oxidised crest that mirror the monument's iconic patina and enduring legacy.

The 2018 champions and 2022 runners-up remain one of the strongest squads in international football heading into 2026.

Price: Fan versions are available from around Rs 5,095, with player versions starting from Rs 8,000.

Where to buy: Nike retailers, Myntra and specialist football merchandise stores.

England

England's home kit features a subtle knit pattern, with a Three Lions design embedded into the fabric of the jersey, celebrating the country's cultural diversity. Meanwhile, in a bold new-look away kit, England will wear red, accompanied with black shorts and the Three Lions badge placed right in the centre.

Despite boasting one of the deepest talent pools in world football, England are still chasing their first World Cup title since 1966.

Price: Standard fan jerseys are priced at around Rs 5,095, while match editions can reach up to Rs 11,580.

Where to buy: Nike retailers, Myntra and JD Sports.

Portugal

Portugal's home kit channels the energy of the ocean with the iconic red base layered with a wavy pattern and green accents. The away jersey stands out with a white-and-green colour combination and bold graphic detailing.

At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo could be making what may be his final World Cup appearance as Portugal continue their pursuit of a maiden title.

Price: Authentic home and away jerseys are priced between Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999.

Where to buy: PUMA India, Foot Locker India and authorised PUMA retailers.

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