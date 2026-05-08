Five Stocks To Buy Or Sell: RBL Bank, Cochin Shipyard, TCS And More | May 08, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the banking, defense, infrastructure, and IT sectors.

Top picks include a consensus buy on RBL Bank, alongside Cochin Shipyard, GMR Airports, and Federal Bank, with a tactical short position on TCS.

​RBL Bank

RBL Bank emerged as a high-conviction pick with dual buy recommendations from leading technical analysts.

​Ruchit Jain, Vice President of Equity Technical Research at Motilal Oswal, recommended a buy with an upside target of Rs 370, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 340.

​Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, also placed a buy call at the current market price of Rs 347.90 for a target of Rs 368, with a stop loss at Rs 338.

​Cochin Shipyard

Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal identified a bullish setup in the defense and shipbuilding heavyweight Cochin Shipyard. He recommended a long position with an upside target of Rs 1,878, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,780.

​GMR Airports

Deven Mehta, Manager of Technical & Derivatives Research at IDBI Capital, sees technical strength in the aviation infrastructure space. He recommended entering GMR Airports at Rs 100.70 for an upside target of Rs 109, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 96.

​Federal Bank

Mehta also highlighted a buying opportunity in the private sector banking segment with Federal Bank. He suggested an entry at Rs 297 for a target price of Rs 320, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 287.

​Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Bucking the trend of buy calls, Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking has identified a selling opportunity in the IT giant. He recommended a short position on TCS at the current market price of Rs 2,407 for a downward target of Rs 2,280, placing a stop loss at Rs 2,470.

​Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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