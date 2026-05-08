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Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: SSC Results To Be Out Today; Check Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board will announce the SSC Class 10 results today at 1 p.m. on mahahsscboard.in.

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Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: SSC Results To Be Out Today; Check Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates
6 minutes ago

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), is all set to declare the Maharashtra Class 10 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results today, May 8, 2026 at 1 p.m. Candidates will be able to download the link on the official website of the Maharashtra board at mahahsscboard.in.

For SSC candidates to access their results, they must enter their seat number and mother's name in the result login window to access their MSBSHSE 10th marksheets. The board usually announce the Maharashtra board 10th result at around same time every year. It was announced on May 13, the last year.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory, autonomous body set up under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965, amended in 1977. Its key role is conducting the SSC exams for Class 10 and HSC exams for Class 12.

There are nine divisional boards within the state that represent the State Board. These are located in Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Kolhapur, Konkan, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune.

Their responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Selecting schools and colleges to conduct final examinations.
  • Appointing paper setters, translators, and custodians (for question papers as well as blank and evaluated answer sheets)
  • Managing logistics, including transportation and exam conductors.
  • Assigning examiners for paper evaluation.

The Maharashtra SSC Board Results will be declares soon. All the best!

May 08, 2026 09:20 (IST)
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Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Steps To Check 2026 SSC Results

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 online

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE - mahresult.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra 'SSC Result 2026' link available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Enter the roll number and mother's first name in the login window.
  • Step 4: Submit the details to view the Maharashtra Class 10 scorecard.
  • Step 5: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

May 08, 2026 09:10 (IST)
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Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Passing marks

To secure eligibility for Class 11 admissions, SSC candidates must satisfy a dual requirement, achieving a minimum aggregate score of 35% at the Maharashtra SCC Board Exams while also maintaining at least 35% in every individual subject.

May 08, 2026 08:55 (IST)
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Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Keep Roll Number Handy

Students will need their roll number and mother's first name to access the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 online. The digital marksheet available online will be provisional in nature, while original certificates and final marksheets will be distributed later through respective schools.

May 08, 2026 08:35 (IST)
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Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Results Of 16 Lakh Students To Be Out

The Maharashtra SSC examinations for the 2025-26 academic session were conducted from Feb. 20 to March 18, 2026 across thousands of examination centres in the state. More than 16 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Class 10 board exams this year.

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