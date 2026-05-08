Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: SSC Results To Be Out Today; Check Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), is all set to declare the Maharashtra Class 10 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results today, May 8, 2026 at 1 p.m. Candidates will be able to download the link on the official website of the Maharashtra board at mahahsscboard.in.

For SSC candidates to access their results, they must enter their seat number and mother's name in the result login window to access their MSBSHSE 10th marksheets. The board usually announce the Maharashtra board 10th result at around same time every year. It was announced on May 13, the last year.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory, autonomous body set up under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965, amended in 1977. Its key role is conducting the SSC exams for Class 10 and HSC exams for Class 12.

There are nine divisional boards within the state that represent the State Board. These are located in Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Kolhapur, Konkan, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune.

Their responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Selecting schools and colleges to conduct final examinations.

Appointing paper setters, translators, and custodians (for question papers as well as blank and evaluated answer sheets)

Managing logistics, including transportation and exam conductors.

Assigning examiners for paper evaluation.

The Maharashtra SSC Board Results will be declares soon. All the best!