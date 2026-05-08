Asia Markets Today | May 8: Nikkei, Kospi Down 1% As Asia Shares Fall On Renewed US-Iran Clashes

Asia Markets Today | May 8: Asian markets traded lower on Friday amid concerns over renewed hostilities between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. The US and Iran exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz, with each side claiming the other initiated the attack. Iran's military accused the US of violating the ceasefire between the two countries, saying the US had targeted two ships in the Strait of Hormuz and attacked civilian areas. Meanwhile, Trump threatens more strikes on Tehran if deal not signed 'fast'.

Trump claimed in a subsequent Truth Social post that the US "completely destroyed" the Iranians involved in the exchange, which he said included small boats and drones that "dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!" He reiterated that Iran will face further attacks if they do not agree to a nuclear deal. "Just like we knocked them out again today, we'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!" Trump wrote.

The United States and Iran were edging toward a temporary agreement to halt their war, sources and officials said, with Tehran reviewing a proposal that would stop the fighting but leave the most contentious issues unresolved.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.67% while the small-cap Kosdaq was 0.62% higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.36% amid some profit-taking after hitting a record high on Thursday. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 extended early losses, declining 1.44%. Mainland China's CSI300 index was trading 0.60% lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.82%.

The S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday, with Intel and other chip stocks retreating after a recent rally, while uncertainty around U.S.-Iran peace talks weighed on the wider market. Tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.13% and ended at 25,806.20. The tech-heavy index had also scored a fresh all-time high during the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 313.62 points, or 0.63%, settling at 49,596.97. Intel and Advanced Micro Devices both declined about 3%, giving back gains from earlier this week.

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