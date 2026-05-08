Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: MSBSHSE To Release Class 10 Scorecard — Timing, Direct Link, Steps To Check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 on Friday, May 8, at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards through the official websites once the results are announced.

Maharashtra SSC website

Students can access their provisional mark sheets from the official websites by entering their roll number or seat number along with their mother's first name.

The board will make the results available on websites including mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org.

Students will also be able to download digital marksheets through DigiLocker, SMS and the UMANG app after the declaration of results.

How To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link

Step 3: Enter roll number/seat number and mother's first name

Step 4: Submit the details like roll number and mother's name

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference

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Passing marks

The digital scorecards will feature a comprehensive breakdown of subject-specific marks, letter grades, and overall qualifying status. The Board will coordinate the distribution of physical, original marksheets, which students can collect directly from their respective schools at a later date, as per media reports.

To secure eligibility for Class 11 admissions, candidates must satisfy a dual requirement, achieving a minimum aggregate score of 35% while also maintaining at least 35% in every individual subject.

More than 16 lakh students are awaiting the Maharashtra Board Class 10 results this year. The SSC examinations were conducted between February 20 and March 18, 2026, across various centres in the state, as per TOI.

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