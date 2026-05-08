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Q4 Interim Review: Bharti Airtel, BEL, Eternal, M&M, Titan Among Motilal Oswal's Top Nifty-50 Stock Ideas — Full List Inside

Motilal Oswal picks TVS Motors, Groww, Dixon Tech., Lenskart, Waaree Energies, Coforge, Delhivery among non-Nifty names.

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Q4 Interim Review: Bharti Airtel, BEL, Eternal, M&M, Titan Among Motilal Oswal's Top Nifty-50 Stock Ideas — Full List Inside
Mid-caps deliver better-than-estimated numbers, while large-caps and small caps post in-line results.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
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ICICI Bank Ltd.
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Indian Bank
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Interglobe Aviation Ltd.
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Infosys Ltd.
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State Bank Of India
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Bharat Electronics Ltd.
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Eternal Ltd
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Tata Steel Ltd.
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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
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Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
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AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.
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Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
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Waaree Energies Ltd
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Radico Khaitan Ltd.
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Delhivery Ltd
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Coforge Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

In this report, Motilal Oswal presents its interim review of the Q4 FY26 earnings season.

As of May 06, 2026, 154/28 companies within the the brokerage Universe/Nifty have announced their Q4 FY26 results. These companies constituted -

  1. 56% and 67% of the estimated PAT for the brokerage's and Nifty Universe, respectively;
  2. 39% of India's market capitalization; and
  3. 67% weightage in the Nifty.

Earnings of the 28 Nifty companies that have declared results so far have grown 7% YoY (vs the brokerage's estimate of +6% YoY). Barring Reliance Industries, which posted a profit dip of 13% YoY, the Nifty Universe posted an 11% YoY earnings growth.

The earnings growth was led by HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, M&M, and Coal India. These five companies contributed 73% to the incremental YoY accretion in earnings.

Conversely, Reliance, Maruti, Wipro, Axis Bank, and Jio Financial dragged Nifty earnings lower. Seven companies within the Nifty reported lowerthan-expected profits, while nine posted a beat, and 12 recorded in-line results.

Mid-caps deliver better-than-estimated numbers, while large-caps and smallcaps post in-line results:

Within Motilal Oswal Universe, large-caps (42 companies) posted an earnings growth of 14% YoY, in line with the overall universe. Mid-caps (45 companies) delivered earnings growth of 29% YoY (vs estimate of 22%).

Multiple mid-cap sectors, such as BFSI, technology, utilities, real estate, and oil and gas, lifted the overall performance. These sectors contributed ~87% of the incremental YoY accretion in earnings. In contrast, small-caps (67 companies) delivered in-line performance, with earnings rising 30% YoY (brokerage estimate of +33%).

Within small-caps, 70% of the coverage universe exceeded/met our estimates. Conversely, within the large-cap/mid-cap universes, 76%/84% of the companies exceeded/met our estimates.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Interim Q4 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Dabur Q4 Review: Historical Weak Execution a Concern, Says Motilal Oswal; Maintains Neutral Rating — Check Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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