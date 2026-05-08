Kissht-Parent OnEMI Technology Lists At 11% Premium On Bourses — Check Listing Price, Details

Shares of OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd. have made their debut on the stock exchanges today, May 8 at a premium of 11.11% premium over the lising price. On NSE, it listed at Rs 190 per share against its IPO price of Rs 171, a premium of Rs 19. On BSE, it listed at Rs 191 per share.

The minimum lot size of share subscription was 87 shares for retail investors, and they were met with gains of Rs 1,653 per lot. On the maximum end, the lot size of share subscription was 356 shares, and they pocketed gains of Rs 6,764 per lot. High net worth individuals saw gains of Rs 23,142 at listing, as they applied at the minimum HNI lot size of 1,218 shares.

The issue, which was open from April 30 to May 5, showed strong overall demand with a total subscription of 9.5 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed heavily at 24.87 times, bidding for 28.12 crore shares against 1.13 crore offered. Non-Institutional Investors subscribed 6.57 times, while Retail Individual Investors subscribed 2.03 times. Overall, 3.97 crore shares were offered and 37.76 crore shares were bid for, indicating strong interest in the issue even amid a subdued broader market situation.

About OnEMI Technology (Kissht) IPO

OnEMI Technology IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 925.92 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 4.97 crore shares and an offer for sale of 44 lakh shares. The IPO allotment was done on May 6, with listing on NSE and BSE scheduled for May 8. The price band for this IPO was set at Rs 162– Rs 171 per share. Retail investors needed to apply for at least a single lot size of 87 shares, which amounted to Rs 14,877 investment.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

OnEMI Technology (Kissht) Business

Incorporated in 2016, OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd. is a technology-enabled lender in India, primarily offering digital loans. The company operates under the brand names Kissht (digital lending platform) and Ring (payments app). As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company reported 63.73 million registered users.

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