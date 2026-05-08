Reclaiming Bengal's Economic Legacy: A Six-Point Blueprint For Industrial Resurgence

This article is authored by Subhashis Dutt, Founder and General Secretary, Bengal Business Council, 5th Generation, Mohendra Dutt & Sons.

A new chapter is unfolding for Bengal one shaped by innovation, resilience, enterprise, and collective aspiration. This moment presents an opportunity to strengthen industries, empower entrepreneurs, and create meaningful opportunities for the youth of the state.

With the hope of a more growth-oriented and business-friendly environment, we look forward to a future where progress is inclusive, entrepreneurship is encouraged, and Bengal reclaims its position as a leading economic and industrial force.

As this new phase begins, we place a few constructive expectations before the government:

1. Equal Opportunity for Native Entrepreneurs

We seek no special privileges, only the same supportive ecosystem that businesses in other states enjoy. As national commerce continues to grow under strong economic leadership, Bengal must emerge as an active participant in India's growth story. Local entrepreneurs and small business owners deserve consistent encouragement, institutional support, and access to opportunities.

2. Unified Licensing System

We propose a "One State, One License" framework integrating fire, environment, trade, and related approvals under a unified digital platform. If approvals exceed 30 days, an alternative deemed-clearance mechanism should allow entrepreneurs to begin operations without unnecessary delay.

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3. Collaborative Entrepreneurship Fund

We propose the creation of a joint entrepreneurship fund between the government and the Bengal Business Council, along with the BBC Angel Network, to provide seed capital, mentorship, and incubation support to promising young Bengali entrepreneurs lacking initial resources.

4. Strategic Focus on North Bengal

We welcome the integration of premier institutions such as IIT and IIM in North Bengal. To unlock the region's full economic potential, focused development of the tea industry, tea tourism, logistics, and the region's growing furniture industry should be prioritized.

5. Rejuvenation of the Textile, Silk Industry in South Bengal

South Bengal's Textile and tilk industry has deep historical roots, particularly across Murshidabad and Malda, where sericulture and silk trade once contributed significantly to Bengal's industrial and export economy. This traditional sector continues to support a large MSME and artisan ecosystem. Focused policy intervention, modernization support, branding, and export promotion are essential for the revival and long-term sustainability of this heritage industry.

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6. Curriculum Reform, Heritage Awareness

Business management, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy should become integral parts of educational curricula. Bengal's mercantile legacy-from Chand Sadagar's maritime trade to Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray's industrial vision-should inspire future generations to embrace enterprise, innovation, and self-reliance.

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