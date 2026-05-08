Lenskart Shares Jump After Block Deal Worth Over Rs 5,300 Crore

Shares of eyewear brand Lenskart Solutions Ltd surged today, May 8 as the Peyush Bansal owned firm witnessed a major block deal on Friday, May 5.

According to NSE data, the block deal is worth Rs 5,313.58 crore.

Lenskart shares opened in red and sharply rose up to 2.25% on Friday trading at Rs 498.7 apiece. The scrip was trading 1.31% higher by 9:46 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.71%.

Around 7.87 million shares, which is nearly 3.34% of the company's equity, changed hands in the deal.

In Q3FY26, the eyewear firm reported multifold surge in profit at Rs 132.7 crore, led by growth in margin, new customer addition and positive returns from international business. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 1.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

Lenskart's revenue from operations rose 38% to Rs 2,308 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,669 crore in the December 2024 quarter. CEO Peyush Bansal in a letter said Lenskart's international segment is outpacing India's historical profitability curve, with superior profitability with half the footprint. He highlighted that India delivered a record 28% same-store sales growth with 36% same pincode sales growth during the reported quarter which was an 800 basis points premium.

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