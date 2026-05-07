ChatGPT Photo Editing Trends: AI Advisor On Insta Shares Five Must-Try Prompts! Check Details

OpenAI kickstarted the AI era with the public release of ChatGPT in November 2022. Despite the large language model being neck and neck with peers such as Claude and Gemini, it has amassed a user base of 900 million weekly active users, according to reports from February 2026.

OpenAI also integrated the image generation feature in ChatGPT in 2023, consistently refining it to produce better results. Here are five must-try prompts engineered by AI adviser Allie K Miller that one can implement to make their day-to-day life all the more convenient.

All users need is a clear screenshot and access to ChatGPT to get results from these prompts. Without further ado, let's dive in:

Hairstyle Recommendations

It can be quite difficult to figure out what hairstyle can accentuate the flattering and unique facial details inherent in all of us. The following prompt from Miller, can help users figure out, exactly that. It analyses the user's hair from the screenshot, based on texture and curl pattern along with their face shape to recommend the most complimentary hairstyles that would suit them, It also includes a hair colour guide and styling tips.

Here's the prompt:

"Create a visual-first, high-end hairstyle analysis infographic based on the attached image, showing side-by-side comparisons of multiple hairstyle, haircut, and hair color options for the same subject. Include visible ratings for every option using symbols like "Top Pick," (highly flattering), (good), ! (situational), and X (not recommended).

Feature one clearly labeled Best Overall look, followed by several top matches, a few bold or experimental options, and a set of low-compatibility styles to avoid. Include a range of hair color variations and styling options (for example sleek, waves, updos) applied to the same base cuts.

"Keep the design visual with minimal text, no paragraphs, using a clean editorial or magazine-style layout with consistent framing of the subject across variations. Ensure the recommendations reflect face balance, structure, harmony, and Andre Walker hair type, and include both conventional flattering styles and radically different transformations while keeping the subject recognizable in every variation."

LinkedIn Profile Audits

Applying for a job and making oneself look as employable as possible for potential recruiters is a task that can feel as confusing as it does daunting. However, ChatGPT may have the capacity to help users understand what looks great in their LinkedIn profile and what might need a bit more work to really stand out. The prompt below formulated by the AI adviser, analyses every minute and major detail in the profile, offering suggestions to make the user look more professional and better show off their strengths.

Here's the prompt:

"Create a visual-first, editorial-style infographic auditing the LinkedIn profile in the attached screenshot. Show a side-by-side of current vs. optimized profile with annotations on headline, photo framing, about section, featured content, and experience descriptions. Rate each element with symbols like Top Rewrite, (strong), (decent), ! (underselling), and X (losing opportunities), and provide specific before/after rewrites for the headline and about section.

"Rank improvements by impact on inbound opportunities, recruiter visibility, and authority signaling. Include a Recruiter Heat Map showing which roles, industries, and seniority levels the profile Currently attracts vs. could attract after rewrites. Keep it magazine-style, minimal text, no paragraphs."

ALSO READ: Robot To Cook, Play Piano? Eric Schmidt-Backed Genesis AI Unveils Human-Like Robotic Hand

Subscription Audits

Budgeting can be a headache especially when one needs to sort through all their subscriptions to figure out which ones to keep, which to put on hold and the ones to say goodbye to, so they can save up enough cash before the next payday. All that needs to be done is line up all the subscriptions in one screen and type the below prompt into ChatGPT along with a screenshot.

Here's the prompt:

"Create a visual-first, editorial-style infographic auditing the subscriptions in the attached screenshot.

Show every subscription as a card sorted into Keep (tick emoji) Downgrade (thumbs up emoji), Pause (exclamation point road sign emoji), and Cancel Now (cross emoji), with monthly and annual costs displayed. Surface one Top Cut with the highest savings-to-regret ratio.

"For each Cancel Now and Downgrade, suggest a cheaper or free alternative that delivers most of the value. Show total annual spend, total recommended cuts, and resulting yearly savings. Include Freedom Math projecting the annual savings invested at 7% over 10, 20, and 30 years, alongside a "what this could buy instead" line like a flight, a course, or a month of rent. Keep it magazine-style, minimal text, no paragraphs."

Posture And Mobility Recommendations

There's a reason why older adults told us to stop slouching when we were teenagers. Back and neck pains that manifest in adulthood are great reminders for why we probably should listened to them more often. ChatGPT can help users salvage what's left by evaluating a screenshot of them standing.

The prompt has it highlight changes one can make in their postures, based on priority, along with exercises once can implement as well as their estimated "walking age".

Here's the prompt:

"Create a visual-first, editorial-style infographic analyzing the posture and mobility patterns in the attached photo. Show an annotated full-body diagram marking forward head, rounded shoulders, hip shift, pelvic tilt, and other patterns, each rated with symbols like Priority Fix, ✓ (aligned), (minor), ! (compensating), and X (high-risk).

"Show a side-by-side of current vs. corrected alignment and the top 3 mobility exercises to fix the biggest issue, with reps and frequency as small icons. Include a Movement Age gauge estimating the subject's movement age vs. actual age, plus a 6-week projection with the prescribed work. Keep it focused on capability and longevity, minimal text, no paragraphs."

Desk Setup Audit

Entrepreneur and those who routinely engage in remote work understand the importance of a good setup when it comes to boosting productivity. The below prompt evaluates monitor height, chair position, lighting, cable management and clutter to optimise the user's work environment.

Here's the prompt:

"Create a visual-first, editorial-style infographic auditing the desk setup in the attached photo. Show a side-by-side of current vs. optimized setup with annotations on monitor height, chair position, lighting, cable management, and clutter. Rate each issue with symbols like Top Fix, ☑ (working), thumbs up emoji (acceptable), exclamation point road sign emoji (costing energy) and cross emoji (actively hurting), tying each to a consequence like back pain, eye strain, or focus loss.

"Rank fixes by impact and group them into free fixes, under $50, and worth the investment. Include a Focus Forecast gauge predicting daily deep work hours possible with the current setup vs. after the top 3 fixes. Keep it clean, minimal text, no paragraphs."

ALSO READ: Instagram Crackdown 2026: Millions Of Bot Accounts Removed; Celebs, Influencers Lose Followers

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.