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The Sheep Detectives X Reviews: 'Adorable Whodunit' — Hugh Jackman Starrer Impresses Early Audiences

Directed by Kyle Balda, known for animated films like Despicable Me 3, the movie features a star-studded cast including Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun and Hong Chau.

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The Sheep Detectives X Reviews: 'Adorable Whodunit' — Hugh Jackman Starrer Impresses Early Audiences
The Sheep Detectives follows George, played by Hugh Jackman, who reads detective novels to his sheep every night, unaware they understand every word.
Image: Hugh Jackman/X

The Sheep Detectives has started generating buzz online ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, with early viewers sharing their reactions on X after special screenings.

Based on Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann, the film mixes humour, mystery and small-town charm in a story where a group of sheep investigate the murder of their shepherd.

The Sheep Detectives X Reactions

Soon after the early screenings, X was flooded with first reactions, with viewers praising the film's unusual concept, witty humour and cosy mystery atmosphere. While some users called it a refreshing family entertainer, others highlighted the voice performances and quirky storytelling as the film's biggest strengths.

Some found the film a perfect family entertainer, while others found it engaging and reminded animal-talking family movies of the 80s and 90s.

Few termed the film a wonderfully charming mystery.

One user said it's a sweet mystery with no baggage of nonsense.

One X user found the plot emotional and praised the acting of the cast.

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Another user feels the movie has got a heart, soul and a message and is The Lion King of sheep movies.

Appreciation continues to pour in for its beautiful story without any boring moment.

Directed by Kyle Balda, known for animated films like Despicable Me 3, the movie features a star-studded cast including Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun and Hong Chau. The Sheep Detectives follows George, played by Hugh Jackman, who reads detective novels to his sheep every night, unaware they understand every word. But after a mysterious incident shakes the farm, the sheep begin investigating the case themselves, turning into unlikely detectives.

With strong early reactions already pouring in online, audiences will have to wait until May 8 to see whether The Sheep Detectives truly delivers all the mystery, humour and farmyard chaos promised by its first reviews.

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