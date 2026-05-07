The Sheep Detectives X Reviews: 'Adorable Whodunit' — Hugh Jackman Starrer Impresses Early Audiences

The Sheep Detectives has started generating buzz online ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, with early viewers sharing their reactions on X after special screenings.

Based on Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann, the film mixes humour, mystery and small-town charm in a story where a group of sheep investigate the murder of their shepherd.

The Sheep Detectives X Reactions

Soon after the early screenings, X was flooded with first reactions, with viewers praising the film's unusual concept, witty humour and cosy mystery atmosphere. While some users called it a refreshing family entertainer, others highlighted the voice performances and quirky storytelling as the film's biggest strengths.

THE SHEEP DETECTIVES is remarkably-charming fun for the whole family (ages 8+). It contains elements of both PADDINGTON and KNIVES OUT, while being full of laughs, mystery and misdirection. A stellar voice cast truly endears you to these characters as the whodunnit unfolds pic.twitter.com/w5QukmSeNF — Tony Mosello (@MoselloATC) May 6, 2026

Some found the film a perfect family entertainer, while others found it engaging and reminded animal-talking family movies of the 80s and 90s.

The Sheep Detectives was simply delightful. A wonderfully engaging and charming little film that brought me back to the great talking-animal family movies of the 80s and 90s. It is the kind of crowd-pleasing adventure that fills you with genuine joy from beginning to end. In an… pic.twitter.com/jNv88bSxZL — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 3, 2026

Few termed the film a wonderfully charming mystery.

Sheep Detectives is one of the best movies of the year. Charming (out of theater reaction)https://t.co/yH4MbLDTq6 — Rachel Reviews Movies and Theatre (@rachel_reviews) April 19, 2026

One user said it's a sweet mystery with no baggage of nonsense.

One X user found the plot emotional and praised the acting of the cast.

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#TheSheepDetectives made me realize that a movie about sheep could make me very emotional. An adorable, sweet, zany whodunit that's perfect for the entire family! It's everything you love about ‘Knives Out' mixed with ‘Chicken Run'. The acting across the board is delightful. pic.twitter.com/BgmudG6BX5 — Doug Jones (@Capri__Son) May 4, 2026

Another user feels the movie has got a heart, soul and a message and is The Lion King of sheep movies.

The Sheep Detectives is The Lion King of sheep movies! It's got heart, a great message, comedy and tons of fun! Standouts are Dreyfus, Cranston, Braun, and Goldstein but whole cast is excellent! Blown away by the story and music. Great time for the family! Go see it! 9/10 #review pic.twitter.com/TqliIBAGui — Josh Blumenkranz (@moviebuddyjb) May 3, 2026

Appreciation continues to pour in for its beautiful story without any boring moment.

Looking for a mystery with a soul? The Sheep Detectives is a beautiful journey that proves heroes come in all shapes and sometimes, they're covered in wool! ????✨



Directed by Kyle Balda and written by Craig Mazin, this film brings Leonie Swann's novel Three Bags Full to life with… pic.twitter.com/4rJRpj5FZI — glamsham.com (@glamsham) May 6, 2026

MOVIE REVIEW: The Sheep Detectives



"The Sheep Detectives has enough twists and turns across its runtime to maintain a good momentum without boring or talking down to younger audiences."@SonyPicturesAUS https://t.co/e316GsuOkF — Checkpoint Gaming (@CheckpointAU) May 7, 2026

The Sheep Detectives review: A fine ewe-dunnit with a flock of all-star celebrities - saw this on Monday. It's delightful and the Proclaimers 500 miles at the end is the icing on the cake!

https://t.co/OYY5erUyXN — Paul JohnstonIUA (@PJohnstonFCDO) May 7, 2026

This movie is the best — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 29, 2026

This is a movie you watch because you're in a good mood and want to be in an even better mood

It's a great time pic.twitter.com/2YNHYKRCxg — User (@snack099) April 28, 2026

Directed by Kyle Balda, known for animated films like Despicable Me 3, the movie features a star-studded cast including Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun and Hong Chau. The Sheep Detectives follows George, played by Hugh Jackman, who reads detective novels to his sheep every night, unaware they understand every word. But after a mysterious incident shakes the farm, the sheep begin investigating the case themselves, turning into unlikely detectives.

With strong early reactions already pouring in online, audiences will have to wait until May 8 to see whether The Sheep Detectives truly delivers all the mystery, humour and farmyard chaos promised by its first reviews.

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