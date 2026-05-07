Britannia Declares Rs 90.5/Share Dividend, Highest-Ever; Check Record Date, Payout Details

Britannia Industries Ltd. declared a final dividend of Rs 90.5 per share, after announcing its financial results for the fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. This is the highest-ever dividend that the company has declared. The record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders is July 31. The final dividend is subject to approval of the members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

"The final dividend if declared, will be paid within the statutory timelines after deduction of applicable taxes," the filing said.

The company's net profit increased 21% YoY (year-on-year) to Rs 678 crore from the year-ago period's Rs 560 crore. The firm's revenue grew 7% to Rs 4,179 crore from the preceding financial year's Rs 4,432 crore. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased 6% to Rs 853 crore from the previous fiscal's Rs 805 crore. The firm's Ebitda margin was at 18.1% YoY, comared to 18.2 in the year prior for the same period.

Britannia Industries Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 21.1% at Rs 678 crore versus Rs 560 crore.

Revenue grows 6.5% to Rs 4,719 crore versus Rs 4,432 crore.

Ebitda increases 5.9% to Rs 853 crore versus Rs 805 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18.1% versus 18.2%.

Company announces final dividend of Rs 90.5 per share

Share price of Britannia Industries saw a 0.54% uptick to Rs 5,814 crore at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.02% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

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