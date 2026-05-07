Lupin Q4 Results: Profit Soars 90%, Revenue Nears Rs 7,500 Crore; Highest-Ever Dividend Declared

Lupin net profit rises 89% at Rs 1,460 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 773 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.

Consolidated revenue of the pharma giant advanced by 31.9% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 7,475 crore in comparison to Rs 5,667 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 88.1% to Rs 2,486 crore from Rs 1,321 crore. Margins expanded to 33.3% from 23.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Lupin Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit jumps 89% to Rs 1,460 crore versus Rs 773 crore.

Revenue rises 31.9% to Rs 7,475 crore versus Rs 5,667 crore.

Ebitda surges 88.1% to Rs 2,486 crore versus Rs 1,321 crore.

Ebitda margin expands to 33.3% versus 23.3%.

Company announces dividend of Rs 18 per share.

Lupin Dividend

Lupin on Thursday has announced dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 as its profit surges. This is the highest-ever dividend given by the company. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 822 crore to shareholders.

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The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has not been set. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting. The payment for the dividend will be done within 30 days from the date of declaration by the members of the AGM.

The company on July 25, 2025 had given a dividend of Rs 12 per share. In 2024 the company gave a dividend of Rs 8 per share and in 2023 it gave a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

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