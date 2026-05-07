LIVE: Is Hantavirus The Next Covid-19? WHO Shares Key Update

World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is currently holding a press briefing to share an update on the Hantavirus. Stay tuned here for the live updates:

7:13 pm: "WHO will continue to work with all relevant governments and partners to provide care for those who are affected, protect the safety and dignity of passengers, and prevent onward spread of the virus," Ghebreyesus said.

7:08 pm: "This not Covid. This is not influenza. This has a total different way of spread," Kerkhove said.

7:03 pm: "What we do know that this virus, this is human to human transmitted, who have been in touch," WHO's head of epidemic and pandemic prevention, Maria Van Kerkhove said.

6:55 pm: Ghebreyesus, while referring to the cruise ship from where the first cases of infection emerged, said the morale is better now and things are under control.

Earlier, WHO's head of epidemic and pandemic prevention, Maria Van Kerkhove, has said that the virus does not spread like COVID-19 or influenza, thus the overall risk to the general public is still minimal.

While attempting to calm fears, Maria stated, “This is not the next COVID, but it is a serious infectious disease.”

“Most people will never be exposed to this,” she added.

The Hantavirus has been found on the Dutch cruise liner MV Hondius, and the World Health Organisation is coordinating reaction measures to the worsening crisis.

For those who have been exposed, contact tracking is already in progress. As of right now, supportive care is the mainstay of treatment for Hantavirus, Maria informed during a press briefing earlier.

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