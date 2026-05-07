West Bengal Assembly, Cabinet Dissolved; Mamata Banerjee No Longer CM

West Bengal Legislative Assembly and cabinet has been dissolved with effect from May 7, according to an official notification issued by the state government on Tuesday. This means that Mamata Banerjee is no longer the state's chief minister, despite her insistence to hold the position in defiance of the poll verdict.

The notification, published in The Kolkata Gazette Extraordinary by the Department of Parliamentary Affairs, carried the order issued by Governor R. N. Ravi under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution of India.

“In exercise of the power conferred on me by sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby dissolve the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal with effect from 07th of May, 2026,” the Governor said in the order dated May 6.

The notification was issued by the Department of Parliamentary Affairs from Writers' Buildings in Kolkata and signed by Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala.

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The notification came days after West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she would not resign from her post, despite the election results released on Monday showing a massive victor for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I won't resign... I haven't lost", Banerjee said on Tuesday, while speaking to reporters. The outgoing CM alleged large-scale rigging, voter list manipulation and violence, claiming “100 seats were stolen” in what she termed a “murder of democracy.” She accused the Election Commission of India and central forces of bias during polling and counting.

The TMC secured 80 seats in the 294-member House, while the BJP swept to power with 207 seats. Banerjee also lost from Bhabanipur.

She had alleged deletion of lakhs of voters and intimidation of party workers, adding a 15-member panel will probe irregularities. Calling the results a “black day,” she said the party remains united and will “fight back.”

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