Al Shabab Vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: Ronaldo Faces Must-Win Riyadh Derby As Saudi Pro League Title Race Heats Up

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr head into another high-pressure Riyadh Derby after seeing their historic winning run come to an abrupt end last weekend. The league leaders suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Al Qadsiah, their first loss since Jan. 12, 2026, with the result reigniting the Saudi Pro League title race.

Despite João Félix finding the net, Al Nassr were second best for large periods against Brendan Rodgers' side, as their 20-match winning streak across all competitions was snapped. The defeat also ended a club-record run of 16 consecutive league victories and left them vulnerable to second-placed Al Hilal.

With three matches remaining, Al Nassr lead the standings on 79 points, just two ahead of Al Hilal, who are still unbeaten in the league this season. The pressure is further amplified by the fact that Jorge Jesus' side will face Al Hilal in a potentially title-deciding Riyadh Derby next week, making this clash against Al Shabab a must-win fixture.

Al Shabab, meanwhile, have endured an inconsistent campaign and sit 13th in the table with 32 points from 30 matches. However, derby fixtures in Riyadh have often proven unpredictable, regardless of league position.

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They enter this contest on the back of a heavy 5-1 defeat to Al Taawoun, where their defensive struggles were exposed despite an early goal from former Al Nassr striker Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Al Shabab will lean on their experienced attacking unit, featuring Hamdallah and Yannick Carrasco, with French midfielder Yacine Adli orchestrating play from midfield.

The reverse fixture earlier this season produced one of the most entertaining games of Al Nassr's campaign. Ronaldo's side raced to a two-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes thanks to an own goal from Saad Balobaid and a strike from Kingsley Coman.

However, Al Nassr then conceded an own goal themselves through Mohammed Simakan before Brazilian striker Carlos levelled the scores in the second-half. Al Shabab pushed Al Nassr deep into the contest before Vincent Sierro's late red card shifted momentum.

The game was finally decided by Abdulrahman Ghareeb who scored in the 76th minute to hand Al Nassr a thrilling 3-2 victory. Notably, that win helped Al Nassr end a streak of three back-to-back defeats and they'll be hoping for a similar response this time around.

Another open encounter could be on the cards, particularly with Al Nassr expected to attack aggressively in pursuit of three crucial points. Fitness remains a concern for the visitors after Jorge Jesus confirmed that several players had been affected by a flu outbreak in recent weeks.

Ronaldo will once again be central to Al Nassr's hopes. The Portuguese forward continues his pursuit of the 1,000-goal milestone, sitting on 970 official career goals, while also chasing his first major domestic trophy with the Saudi club.

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Venue And Match Timing

The Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will be played at the King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, from 11:30 PM IST on Thursday, May 7.

Predicted Lineups

Al Shabab (4-4-2): Marcelo Grohe; Mohamed Al-Thani, Wesley Hoedt, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Saad Yaslam; Unai Hernández, Vincent Sierro, Yacine Adli, Josh Brownhill; Yannick Carrasco, Hammam Al Hammami.

Marcelo Grohe; Mohamed Al-Thani, Wesley Hoedt, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Saad Yaslam; Unai Hernández, Vincent Sierro, Yacine Adli, Josh Brownhill; Yannick Carrasco, Hammam Al Hammami. Al Nassr (4-2-3-1): Bento Krepski; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Iñigo Martinez; Abdullah Alkhaibari, Marcelo Brozovic; Kingsley Coman, João Félix, Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India

The match will be available on the FanCode Sports channel (Tata Play Channel 475).

How To Watch Live Streaming In India

The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

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