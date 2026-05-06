Adidas Unveils Star-Studded 2026 FIFA World Cup Teaser With Messi, Chalamet, Beckham, Bad Bunny — Watch

Adidas has kicked off the hype for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a celebrity-filled teaser featuring some of the biggest names from football, music and Hollywood. The newly-released trailer stars Lionel Messi, Timothée Chalamet, David Beckham, Bad Bunny, along with several global football icons.

The campaign arrives ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Chalamet And Bad Bunny's Viral Banter

The trailer opens with actor Timothée Chalamet speaking on a call with global music sensation Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. In the clip, Chalamet jokingly says, “What do I know about soccer? Nothing.” He quickly follows it up with, “I know about football, Benito. Football.”

The conversation sets the tone for the fast-paced teaser, which blends cinematic visuals with football culture and celebrity appearances.

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Chalamet Shares Teaser, Adidas Hints

Sharing the clip on Instagram on May 6, Chalamet wrote, “TMRW MY SOCC- FOOTBALL DREAMS COME TRUE!” hinting at a bigger collaboration with Adidas that is expected to be revealed soon.

Adidas further fueled excitement by posting a video on Instagram featuring Adidas jerseys carrying the names of Timothée Chalamet and Bad Bunny, teasing their involvement in the upcoming World Cup campaign.

Football Legends Join The Campaign

Alongside Messi, the teaser also features football legends and current stars including Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero, Jude Bellingham, Trinity Rodman and Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, Florian Wirtz, Santiago Jimenez, Raphinha, and Pedri.

The teaser has been styled more like a movie trailer than a traditional sports commercial, combining dramatic visuals, quick edits and celebrity-driven moments to build anticipation around the upcoming tournament.

Reports suggest the campaign may also mark Chalamet's official debut as an Adidas partner, with more content expected to drop on May 7.

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Chalamet's Football Connection

Chalamet has previously spoken publicly about his love for football. During a BBC Sport Scotland interview in late 2025, the actor revealed he would be supporting both France and the United States during the World Cup because of his dual citizenship.

“My allegiance, somehow, is to two countries, not even one,” he said at the time.

Timothée Chalamet ???? Scott McTominay



Timothée Chalamet is looking forward to next year's World Cup! ????#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/BaC7M9Qdwa — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) December 19, 2025

On Work Front

Apart from the Adidas campaign, Chalamet is also preparing for the release of Dune: Part Three later this year alongside Zendaya and Florence Pugh.

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