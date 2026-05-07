Lenskart Block Deal Launched: Eyewear Retailer To Offload 4% Stake For Rs 3,299 Crore, Say Sources

Lenskart Solutions shares will be in focus as block deal worth Rs 3,299 crore is likely to take place on Friday, sources told NDTV Profit. This confirms NDTV Profit's earlier news break of a block deal for the eyewear firm.

People in the know added that the indicative price is set at Rs 470 per share, indicating a discount of 3.6% to the current market price. Kotak Secrities and Spark Institutional bankers are the brokerages responsible for the deal.

There are multiple sellers looking to sell in the block deal, however sources had earlier revealed that Svf Ii Lightbulb (Cayman) and Platinum Jasmine two foreign companies holding stake in the company may sell stake in the company via block deals. As of March 2026, Svf Ii Lightbulb (Cayman) holds 13.13% stake and Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust holds 12.08% stake.

The eyewear firm Lenskart in quarter ended December quarter with a multifold jump in profit at Rs 132.7 crore, driven by growth in margin, new customer addition and positive returns from international business. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 1.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

ALSO READ: Lenskart Block Deal: Rs 3,500-Crore Stake Sale Likely At 5% Discount

The revenue from operations of Lenskart increased 38% to Rs 2,308 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,669 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal in a letter said Lenskart's international segment is outpacing India's historical profitability curve, with superior profitability with half the footprint.

He said India delivered a record 28% same-store sales growth with 36% same pincode sales growth during the reported quarter which was an 800 basis points premium.

Lenskart shares closed 3.08% lower at Rs 487.75 per share after it fell as much as 4.42% to Rs 481 apiece. This compares to a 0.02% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. It has risen 8.22% year-to-date.

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