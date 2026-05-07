Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Robot Monk 'Gabi' Gets Ordained By South Korea's Largest Buddhist Sect

The robot was a G1 model developed by Unitree Robotics, a Chinese civilian robotics company which was given on loan to the sect for the ceremony.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Robot Monk 'Gabi' Gets Ordained By South Korea's Largest Buddhist Sect
The robot was a G1 model developed by Unitree Robotics.
Photo source: NDTV India

'Gabi', a humanoid robot, became the first of its kind to be ordained by the Jogye Order, the most prominent Buddhist sect in South Korea, according to news reports on Wednesday.

The robot was a G1 model developed by Unitree Robotics, a Chinese civilian robotics company which was given on loan to the sect for the ceremony, after which, it was returned, according to the Korea Herald.

Gabi took five vows, which consisted of respecting life and not endangering it; refraining from damaging other robots and objects; listening to humans and not talking back to them and not acting or speaking in a deceptive fashion along with saving energy and not overcharging.

"The ordination of a robot signifies that technology must be used in accordance with the values of compassion, wisdom and responsibility, and symbolizes new possibilities for the coexistence of humans and technology," the order said in a statement cited by The New York Times.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT Photo Editing Trends: AI Advisor On Insta Shares Five Must-Try Prompts! Check Details

The ceremony is called 'Sugye' and is undertaken by Buddhists to pledge their devotion to the Buddha, his teachings along with the monastery and its community. 

It also took part in another Buddhist ritual known as "yeonbi", where the devotee would typically receive small incense burns on their arms, Gabi was instead given a lotus lantern festival sticker for its arm and a 108 bead prayer necklace to wear around its neck.

The ceremony is reportedly a bid by the Jogye order to increase the average South Korea's interest in Buddhism, which has been on the decline in the country, along with Christianity. The New York Times cited a manager at the sect who stated that he hoped the robot's oradinment might show others that Buddhism is a progressive religion that is not behind the times.

Many netizens criticised the move, arguing that robots did not possess a soul or have the ability to feel and stating that it made the ordainment contradict the tenets of Buddhism as they are popularly understood.

ALSO READ: Robot To Cook, Play Piano? Eric Schmidt-Backed Genesis AI Unveils Human-Like Robotic Hand

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

MS Dhoni Emerges As Highest Tax Payer From Jharkhand And Bihar In 2025-26; Total Collection Around Rs 20,000 Crore

MS Dhoni Emerges As Highest Tax Payer From Jharkhand And Bihar In 2025-26; Total Collection Around Rs 20,000 Crore

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source