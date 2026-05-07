Britannia Q4 Result: Net Profit Jumps 21% Even As Margins Stay Flat, Revenue Tops Rs 4,700 Crore

Britannia Industries net profit rises 21.2% at Rs 678 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 560 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.

Consolidated revenue of the FMCG giant advanced by 6.5% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 4,719 crore in comparison to Rs 4,432 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 5.9% to Rs 853 crore from Rs 805 crore. Margins contracts marginally to 18.1% from 18.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Britannia Industries Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 21.1% at Rs 678 crore versus Rs 560 crore.

Revenue grows 6.5% to Rs 4,719 crore versus Rs 4,432 crore.

Ebitda increases 5.9% to Rs 853 crore versus Rs 805 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18.1% versus 18.2%.

Company announces final dividend of Rs 90.5 per share.

Britannia Industries Dividend

Britannia Industries on Thursday has announced dividend of Rs 90.50 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 as its profit surges. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 407.88 crore to shareholders.

ALSO READ: Britannia Declares Rs 90.5/Share Dividend, Highest-Ever; Check Record Date, Payout Details

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has been set as July 31. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting. The payment for the dividend will be done within the statutory timeline after deduction of applicable taxes.

The company on Aug. 4, 2025 had given a dividend of Rs 75 per share. In 2024 the company gave a dividend of Rs 73.50 per share and in 2023 it gave a dividend of Rs 72 per share.

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