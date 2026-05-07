Cape Fear: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Where To Watch Javier Bardem's Thriller Series

The official trailer for Cape Fear has finally arrived, giving viewers a chilling first glimpse at the upcoming psychological thriller backed by legendary filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg as executive producers.

Based on the classic revenge story that has already inspired two major films, the new series brings the terrifying Max Cady back to screens — this time played by Javier Bardem.

When And Where To Watch?

The 10-episode limited series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on June 5, 2026. The first two episodes will be released together, followed by one new episode every Friday. The finale is scheduled to stream on July 31.

Cast And Characters

Oscar winner Javier Bardem plays Max Cady, a dangerous killer who returns from prison seeking revenge. The role was previously portrayed by Robert De Niro in the 1991 film adaptation and Robert Mitchum in the 1962 version.

Amy Adams stars as attorney Anna Bowden, while Patrick Wilson plays her husband Tom Bowden. The couple's peaceful life begins to collapse after Cady re-enters their world.

The supporting cast includes CCH Pounder, Jamie Hector, Anna Baryshnikov, Ron Perlman and Ted Levine. Joe Anders and Lily Collias appear as the Bowdens' teenage children.

What The Story Is About?

The series follows Anna and Tom Bowden, two attorneys whose lives are turned upside down after Max Cady — a convicted criminal connected to their past — is released from prison.

Unlike earlier versions, the new adaptation reportedly adds a fresh twist by focusing more deeply on the Bowdens' personal secrets, moral choices and the psychological fear created by Cady's return.

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The story is inspired by John D. MacDonald's novel The Executioners, which earlier became the 1962 and 1991 versions of Cape Fear.

What The Trailer Reveals?

The newly released trailer leans heavily into suspense and psychological tension. Bardem's Max Cady appears calm, manipulative and deeply unsettling throughout the footage, while Anna and Tom struggle to protect their family as fear slowly takes over their lives.

The dark visuals, intense background score and emotionally charged scenes suggest the show will focus as much on mental pressure as physical danger.

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Created by Nick Antosca, Cape Fear is being described as a modern psychological thriller that also explores society's growing obsession with true crime stories.

Watch The Cape Fear Trailer Here

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