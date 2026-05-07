Mortal Kombat II Release: Reviews, Recap, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch First Part — All You Need To Know

Mortal Kombat II is finally arriving in theatres this week, bringing back the brutal fights, iconic characters and bloody action that fans of the video game franchise have been waiting for. The sequel continues the story of Earthrealm's warriors as they prepare for an even bigger battle against Shao Kahn and Outworld.

Rotten Tomatoes Score And Early Reactions

Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat II has opened to stronger reviews than the 2021 film. It is currently holding a 'Fresh' score of nearly 73% on Rotten Tomatoes based on over 80 reviews, making it the best-reviewed live-action film in the franchise so far.

Critics have especially praised the action scenes, violent combat and fan service. However, some reviews have pointed out that the story feels overcrowded because of the large number of characters.

Mortal Kombat II Cast And Characters

The film stars Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, one of the most anticipated characters in the franchise. Returning cast members include Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion and Joe Taslim as Bi-Han/Noob Saibot.

New characters, including Kitana, Jade, Baraka, Shao Kahn and Quan Chi, also join the sequel.

Release Date And Where To Watch

The film releases in India on May 8 and will be available in formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX and Dolby Cinema 2D. The movie is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Audiences can book tickets through platforms like BookMyShow and District by Zomato or at cinema chains including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis and Miraj Cinemas.

Where Will Mortal Kombat II Stream?

As of now, the film is only getting a theatrical release. There is no official confirmation regarding its OTT premiere yet. However, reports suggest it may arrive on HBO Max internationally around late July 2026 after its theatrical window.

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Quick Recap Of The First Film

The 2021 film introduced Cole Young, an MMA fighter who discovers he belongs to the bloodline of Hanzo Hasashi, also known as Scorpion. The story explored the long rivalry between Scorpion and Sub-Zero after the massacre of Hanzo's clan in 17th-century Japan.

As Shang Tsung's warriors hunted Earthrealm's champions, characters like Sonya Blade, Jax, Kano, Liu Kang and Kung Lao came together under Raiden's guidance. The film ended with Scorpion and Cole defeating Sub-Zero, while teasing Johnny Cage's arrival for the sequel.

Where To Watch Mortal Kombat?

For the fans of the video game franchise, the first Mortal Kombat is currently available to stream on Max, Hulu and Prime Video.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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