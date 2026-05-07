Amazon Merges MX Player With Prime Video To Offer Free, Paid Content Under One Roof

In a major move for India's digital entertainment space, Prime Video has officially announced the integration of Amazon MX Player into its streaming ecosystem, bringing free and paid content under one umbrella. The announcement comes nearly two years after Amazon acquired select MX Player assets and combined them with Amazon miniTV to launch Amazon MX Player in 2024.

Now, the company is taking the next step by fully integrating the platform into Prime Video. The merger is expected to create India's largest streaming destination with a massive library of originals, exclusives, international content, and ad-supported entertainment.

One Platform For Free And Premium Entertainment

The combined service will offer content across Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), and add-on subscriptions. Prime members will be able to access a larger collection of originals and exclusive titles with options to watch with ads or choose an ad-free experience.

At the same time, customers seeking free entertainment will continue to have access to a large AVOD catalogue.

"Our focus at Prime Video has always been to bring authentic stories that reflect the diversity of our audiences. With the integration of Amazon MX Player's expansive original slate and audience scale, our collective offering is bigger and stronger than ever—making Prime Video the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, for every customer in the country," Gaurav Gandhi, vice president of Asia-Pacific and ANZ at Prime Video, said.

"Amazon MX Player has built remarkable engagement through a diverse library, and bringing it together with Prime Video's iconic stories means we can keep serving our customers with the largest selection of exclusive and original content from India and around the world," he added.

What Happens To MX Player?

Amazon confirmed that the Amazon MX Player Android app will continue operating for free users, but with a rebranded Prime Video identity and interface. Users will also have the option to upgrade to Prime for access to wider content.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Breaks Silence On Nandamuri Balakrishna's Behaviour And Controversial Viral Clips

Meanwhile, MX Player apps on iOS, web, and Living Room will gradually redirect users to Prime Video, where both free and paid content libraries will be available together.

Bigger Opportunity For Advertisers

The integration also opens up a major opportunity for advertisers. "The unification of Amazon MX Player with Prime Video is a game-changer for advertisers in India. We've created a single streaming destination that reaches audiences across the entire spectrum—from free ad-supported viewers to Prime members—enabling true full-funnel advertising on an unprecedented scale," Girish Prabhu, vice president and head of Amazon Ads India, said.

With the merger now underway, Amazon is positioning Prime Video as a one-stop entertainment hub for every kind of viewer in India.

ALSO READ: The Last Tenant: Where To Watch To Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan Shelved Film That Released After 25 Years

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.