Urvashi Rautela Breaks Silence On Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Behaviour And Controversial Viral Clips

Telugu star and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has often drawn backlash for a slew of controversial incidents in public over the years. Recently, actress Urvashi Rautela, who worked with him in last year's release 'Daaaku Maharaj', shared her experience working with Balakrishna, maintaining her time on set was positive.

Viral videos featuring Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna from the promotions of 'Daaku Maharaaj' had taken social media by storm. Clips showing their energetic dance moves, particularly the hook step of the viral song 'Dabidi Dibidi', had triggered widespread discussion and debate across platforms. Some viewers had pointed out moments where Urvashi appeared uncomfortable, leading to broader conversations about age gap between male actors and their female counterparts, and Balakrishna's public behaviour.

Urvashi Rautela Breaks Silence

In a recent interaction with Radio Nasha, Urvashi addressed the speculation about Nandamuri Balakrishna's behaviour on set and the viral clips. Speaking about how the controversies started, she said, "I don't know… sometimes it's like one thing leads to another thing, then third thing, fourth thing… it was like that."

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Despite the backlash over the 'Dabidi Dibidi' song choreography and promotional videos, Urvashi was all praise for the Telugu film veteran. "Working with him was definitely really, really amazing… and if you watch the film, do watch our action sequences also… that is really kick," she said.

Viral Fan Interactions

Balakrishna is often in the news for his outspoken nature and controversial public interactions. Some of these include flipping mics during promotions or aggressive reactions to fans such as throwing away or pushing phones.

Urvashi agreed she had seen moments like these. "Yeah, many times I've seen… and it always used to be like… it used to be fun watching all this." She also revealed fans did not take offense at such incidents. "They also love it… they are also happy… you won't imagine," she said.

'He was the first to wish me on Valentine's Day'

Despite having a distinct public image, Urvashi backed her co-star by describing him as energetic and approachable. She said, "He is very childlike, and he is very fun-loving... and obviously he is a massive, massive superstar... super energetic he is."

Talking about his 'angry' image, Urvashi said, "It's not like that every time he is in that zone. He is very down to earth, and he loves talking to people... especially with kids." Recalling a personal moment with the Telugu star, she said, "Last year on Valentine's Day, Balakrishna garu was the first person who wished me."

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Urvashi Rautela's film projects

Urvashi Rautela has been balancing lead roles, special appearances, and pan-Indian projects across Hindi and Telugu cinema. She made a special appearance in the song 'Sorry Bol' in the Sunny Deol-starrer 'Jaat'. She is set to feature in a commercial entertainer alongside Akshay Kumar.

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