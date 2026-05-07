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Vardhman Textiles Q4 Results: Net Profit Falls 22.2%, Dividend Declared — Check Details

Vardhman Textilesalso announced a dividend and two significant leadership appointments at its board meeting held on May 7, 2026.

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Vardhman Textiles Q4 Results: Net Profit Falls 22.2%, Dividend Declared — Check Details
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Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
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Vardhman Textiles Ltd. has reported its Q4 results for the financial year ending March 2026, with the company posting an improvement in operating earnings. 

The textile major posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 185 crore for Q4 FY26, down 22.2% from Rs 237 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations slipped marginally by 0.4% to Rs 2,498 crore, compared with Rs 2,509 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA, meanwhile, rose 2.5% to Rs 294 crore from Rs 287 crore, with margin improving to 11.8% from 11.4% year-on-year.

Vardhman Textiles also announced a dividend and two significant leadership appointments at its board meeting held on May 7, 2026.

Vardhman Textiles Q4 FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 0.4% at Rs 2,498 crore versus Rs 2,509 crore
  • EBITDA up 2.5% at Rs 294 crore versus Rs 287 crore
  • EBITDA margin at 11.8% versus 11.4%
  • Net profit down 22.2% at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 237 crore.

Dividend

Alongside the quarterly earnings, Vardhman Textiles' board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share. The record date for the dividend has not been announced yet.

Leadership Changes

The board also approved two key appointments. Suchita Jain has been appointed as Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director for a five-year term effective April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031, elevated from her earlier role as Vice-Chairperson and Joint Managing Director. Neeraj Jain has been appointed as Managing Director for a five-year term over the same period, elevated from Joint Managing Director. 

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