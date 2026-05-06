Kangana Ranaut's Thriller 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' Based On Real-Life Story, Locks June Release

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is set to return to the big screen with a real-life inspired thriller story. Titled 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata', the film shines light on the stories of India's real heroes.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata - Release Date

On May 6, 2026, the makers of the film shared a poster of the film and captioned, "Extraordinary story of ordinary people! The story of the night, when humanity stood taller than fear. When responsibility became sacrifice. When unity became duty. And courage saved lives. The untold story of India's real heroes ????????"

Locking in the release date, the caption added, "#BharatBhaagyaViddhaata. Releasing in cinemas on 12th June ????"

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The intense movie poster features the title in large 3D letters with bullet holes. It also has 'MUMBAI UNDER ATTACK' and 'BREAKING NEWS' headlines with distressed nurses trying to hide amid the chaos.

As reported by Variety, Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on the film and said, "We often celebrate loud heroism, but real courage is quieter – it shows up, stays back, and takes responsibility. ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata' is an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity – of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself."

Writer-director Manoj Tapadia said the film is about courage, compassion, and sacrifice. "For me, this film is about honouring the unsung heroes who remind us that true bravery often comes from the most unexpected places."

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata

Releasing on June 12, 2026, the movie is based on the harrowing events at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the terror attacks of 2008. It focuses on the extraordinary courage displayed by doctors, nurses, and staff members who risked their lives to protect patients amid the gunfire and chaos. They reportedly saved 400 lives during the crisis.

The story of the film moves away from typical loud heroism and depictions of armed forces, instead highlighting the silent courage and bravery of hospital workers.

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With Kangana in the lead role, the film also features an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Esha Dey, Smita Tambe, Asha Shelar, Amrutha Namdev, Aditya Mishra, Priya Berde, Rasika Aghase, Suhita Thatte, and Zahid Khan.

The film is presented by Jayantilal Gada, and backed by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

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