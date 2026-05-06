'Dhurandhar' Actor Rakesh Bedi Shoots Song With Nora Fatehi, Shares BTS—Watch

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who won hearts after delivering a hilarious and memorable performance as Jameel Jamali in the blockbuster 'Dhurandhar', has shot a song with popular dancer-actress Nora Fatehi. The veteran actor took to social media to share behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, which is now going viral.

Known for his comic timing, Bedi, a seasoned artist, found renewed fame in 2026, drawing praise from both new and old audiences.

Rakesh Bedi Shares BTS Video With Nora Fatehi

Sharing the video on Instagram, he said, "Today I am shooting with one of the biggest stars of India. Biggest sensation, great actor, great dancer. None other than Nora Fatehi!" Nora then appears in the video, greeting him with a cheerful "Hi!" before saying, "Thank you, sir. We are so excited to have you with us."

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Bedi told Nora he was happy to work with her, to which she replied, "You are killing it, sir!" "I tried my best to compete with you, to be as good as you are!," he said in response.

Praising the actor for his moves and performance, Nora added, "Aap ka dance bohot achcha hain, aapne bohot achcha kiya (You dance really well and you did so well)! I cannot wait for everyone to see the song so that they can see your moves!" Bedi humorously responded, “Kitna jhoot bolti hain ye (How much she lies)!”

"Nahi sach sach bol rahi hoon (I am saying the truth). I am serious, sir killed it, and it's such a good vibe. You have to see this song to believe it. We are so excited for you guys to see it. I feel like, in all weddings, people will play this song!" Bedi agreed about the song's vibe as he concluded the video.

Rakesh Bedi In 'Dhurandhar'

Bedi is winning massive praise for his role as Jameel Jamali in the blockbuster 'Dhurandhar'. His character became an instant favourite with audiences, especially for his iconic line Baccha hai tu mera, which has turned into a viral sensation. The popularity of the role has also led to several brand ad campaigns featuring the veteran actor and using the dialogue.

ALSO READ: 'Not Showing In My Account': Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Viral Rs 1 Crore 'Dhurandhar' Bonus Rumour

'Dhurandhar' Box Office Collection

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' (2025) was a blockbuster, collecting over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. Its sequel, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', has shattered several records by crossing Rs 1,139 crore in India net collections and over Rs 1,789 crore in worldwide gross in just 47 days, emerging as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters ever. The 'Dhurandhar' franchise now stands strong with a cumulative worldwide collection of over Rs 3,000 crore.

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