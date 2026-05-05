Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 47: Ranveer Singh’s Film Nears Closing Weeks, Collects This Amount

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered its seventh week and is running in 753 shows across India. On Day 47, the film collected around Rs 0.50 crore at the Indian box office, showing a steep drop of nearly 61.8% from Day 46's Rs 1.31 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 1,139.10 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 1,363.37 crore, as per Sacnilk. Overseas, it added Rs 0.15 crore on Day 47, taking its international total to Rs 426.15 crore. The worldwide gross now stands at an impressive Rs 1,789.52 crore.

Occupancy And Performance

The film's performance on Day 47 reflects its late-stage box office run. Overall occupancy remained around 16–20%, with limited audience turnout. Morning shows opened low at about 12.85%, while afternoon and evening shows saw slight improvement, staying around 20–21%. Night shows dropped again to nearly 18%.

Hindi remained the dominant language, contributing Rs 0.49 crore with around 17% occupancy across 729 shows. Telugu versions added a minimal Rs 0.01 crore with just 24 shows.

City-Wise Trends

Among key regions, Bengaluru showed the best response with around 38% occupancy, followed by Pune at 35% and Mumbai at 29%. Hyderabad recorded around 25%, while Chennai stayed close at 26% despite fewer shows.

The National Capital Region (NCR) reported about 19% occupancy, while Jaipur and Bhopal saw moderate numbers between 18–19%. Chandigarh stood at 14%, and Lucknow remained lower at 13%.

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Ahmedabad and Surat recorded weaker turnout at around 15% and 11.7% respectively. Kolkata saw the lowest response at just 5%, showing limited audience interest at this stage.

Box Office Journey So Far

Ranveer Singh-starrer had a strong start, earning Rs 43 crore in previews and Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day. It peaked during its first weekend, crossing Rs 114 crore on Day 4. By the end of Week 1, the film had collected Rs 674.17 crore.

Week 2 added Rs 263.65 crore, followed by Rs 110.60 crore in Week 3 and Rs 54.70 crore in Week 4. Collections dropped significantly in later weeks, with Week 5 closing at Rs 19.52 crore and Week 6 at Rs 12.45 crore. Now in Week 7, daily earnings have slowed further.

Weekly Collections:

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

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