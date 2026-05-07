Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Fee Hiked: Dates, Routes, Revised Cost And Other Key Details

Devotees planning the Kailash Mansarovar yatra will have to shell out more this year, with a significant 20% hike in travel fees for the 2026 season. The increase in the yatra cost via the traditional Lipulekh Pass is being primarily attributed to volatile currency fluctuations impacting the U.S. dollar.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Fee Hiked

Officials confirmed a 20% increase in the total pilgrimage fee. The cost for the 2026 yatra has been revised to Rs 2.09 lakh, up from Rs 1.74 lakh last year.

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Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Dates and Key Routes

The annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to commence on July 4, with the traditional route through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district serving as the primary corridor for pilgrims.

This route remains one of the most significant paths for the yatra, linking India's Kumaon region to the Tibet Autonomous Region of China through the Lipulekh Pass.

Reasons Behind Price Rise

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) collects fees for the Tibet leg of the journey in dollars. This includes visa fees, mandatory medical examinations in Tibet, and specialised logistics for the high-altitude stay.

Officials emphasised currency fluctuations were the most significant factor in the price hike.

Revised Charges in India Leg

Within India, the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) has increased its charges by Rs 8,000 to account for rising costs of transport, lodging, and specialised mountain guides. The Indian leg of the journey through the Kumaon region is now priced at Rs 65,000 per pilgrim..

Batches and Registration Details

KMVN General Manager Vijay Nath Shukla said the revised fee structure has been finalised and the registration process is officially underway, according to a PTI report.

A total of 10 batches, each comprising 50 pilgrims, will be permitted via the Lipulekh route this year, added Shukla.

Religious Significance and Background

Following the 1962 India-China war, the pilgrimage was suspended for nearly two decades until 1981. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the second major disruption, forcing a five-year break in the yatra.

The pilgrimage successfully restarted last year. Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake, located in China-controlled Tibet hold immense religious significance with Hindus believing Mount Kailash is the abode of Lord Shiva.

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