Blue Dart To Raise Domestic Tariffs By Up To 12% From January 2027

Blue Dart Express Limited on Wednesday has announced a General Price Increase (GPI) across its domestic portfolio, with shipping prices set to rise by 9% to 12% from January 1, 2027. The increase will vary depending on the product and customer shipping profile.

Blue Dart said the annual pricing revision is aimed at offsetting changes in operating costs while supporting continued investments in service quality and network capabilities. Customers who sign up for Blue Dart's services between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2026, will be exempt from the upcoming price increase.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, said India's economic growth and expansion of businesses into new markets have increased the need for reliable logistics services.

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“Meeting this demand requires sustained investment in infrastructure, technology and network capacity amid an evolving global trade environment,” Manuel said. He added that the annual price revision would support investments to strengthen Blue Dart's ability to connect businesses across India.

The company said the pricing revision comes amid rising operating costs and the need to maintain delivery speed, reliability and service quality.

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Dipanjan Banerjee, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart, said rising labour and utility costs, along with inflationary pressures, continue to put pressure on operating expenses.

Blue Dart is seeking to mitigate these pressures through productivity improvements, network optimisation and greater automation, while continuing to enhance the customer experience, Banerjee said. The company said the revised pricing will help it maintain delivery reliability, speed and service quality across its domestic portfolio.

Blue Dart also reiterated its focus on strengthening its integrated air and ground logistics capabilities. The company said it will continue to invest in its network and technology infrastructure, with a focus on operational efficiency, service quality and long-term value creation.

Blue Dart Share Price Today

Blue Dart shares closed 1.16% higher at Rs 4,629 per share on Wednesday. The shares have fallen 3.41% in one week and 5.85% in one month. The shares are down 18.32% year-to-date and 18.71% in one year.

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