India Logs Driest Monsoon Since 2015 As June-Sept Rains End 12.6% Below Normal

India's southwest monsoon has ended on a weak note, with rainfall during the June-September season coming in 12.6% below the long-period average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The 2026 monsoon rainfall stood at 759.4 millimetres, or 87% of the average, T. Srinivasa Kumar, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said, according to Bloomberg.

This makes the 2026 monsoon the driest since 2015, the IMD said. It was also the fourth-lowest monsoon rainfall since 2001 and ranked 13th lowest since 1941, according to the data cited by the government.

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India typically receives around 87 centimetres of rainfall during the southwest monsoon, which is crucial for agriculture, reservoir levels and overall rural demand.

Looking ahead, October rainfall is expected to remain below normal, Srinivasa said, as the country enters the post-monsoon period.

The below-normal monsoon comes despite variations in rainfall across regions during the four-month season, highlighting the uneven distribution of precipitation that can affect farm output and water availability.



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