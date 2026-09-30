Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab S12+ And Tab S12 Ultra With IP68 Rating: Price, Specs

Samsung has officially launched its new flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. One notable feature carried over from the previous generation is IP68 dust and water resistance, letting both tablets withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for as long as 30 minutes. Both models are set to launch first in Korea on October 7, 2026, with other markets to follow after that.

Chipset And Software

Both tablets share the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset under the hood, running Android 17 with Samsung's OneUI 9 layered on top. Multitasking gets a boost too, with the software able to run up to three apps side by side in a split-screen arrangement, alongside the newest set of Galaxy AI tools. On the support side, Samsung has committed to keeping both devices updated with OS and security patches for a full seven years.

Display Differences

The Tab S12 Ultra gets the larger of the two screens at 14.6 inches, an AMOLED panel running a 120Hz refresh rate at 2,960 x 1,848 resolution. The Tab S12+ steps down to a 12.6-inch display, at 2,800 x 1,752 resolution.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Samsung Phones To Get Costlier? Galaxy Z Fold 8, S25 Series May See Rs 10,000 Price Hike, Says Tipster

Memory And Storage

Configurations go up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, with microSD support adding up to 2TB more on both models.

Battery And Charging

The two tablets diverge on battery size in line with their screen dimensions, the Ultra houses an 11,600mAh cell, noticeably larger than the 10,600mAh unit inside the Plus. Charging speed, however, is identical across both at 45W over a wired connection.

Cameras

On the imaging side, the Ultra pulls ahead with a two-lens rear setup, combining a 13-megapixel main shooter with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, whereas the Plus makes do with just the single 13-megapixel rear sensor. Up front, though, both tablets are identical, each equipped with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera for video calls and selfies.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy S26 Phones To Cost More, Prices Hiked By Up To 17%: Check Details

Connectivity And S Pen

Wireless connectivity is where the Ultra edges ahead again, supporting the newer Wi-Fi 7 standard, while the Plus caps out at Wi-Fi 6E. Elsewhere, the two are matched, both running Bluetooth 6.0 and shipping with S Pen compatibility built in.

Pricing And Availability

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra starts at $1,399 (€1,569/£1,399) for the 12GB/256GB configuration, with 12GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB options also available. The Galaxy Tab S12+ starts at $1,199 (€1,329/£1,199) for its 12GB/256GB base model, with a 12GB/512GB variant also offered. Availability begins in Korea on October 7, 2026, with other markets to follow, and the tablets come in Gray and Silver colour options.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.