Samsung Phones To Get Costlier? Galaxy Z Fold 8, S25 Series May See Rs 10,000 Price Hike, Says Tipster

Samsung smartphones could become more expensive in India, with the company reportedly planning to increase prices of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 series by up to Rs 10,000, according to a tipster. In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav said, “Samsung price hike incoming in India.”

“Just got info from my source, Samsung is hiking prices of the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy Z Fold8 series in India,” he said.

According to Yadav, the prices of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected to increase by Rs 10,000 in the first week of October. He also claimed that prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series could increase by Rs 10,000 by October 10.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy S25 Prices

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is currently priced from around Rs 1,74,999 to Rs 1,79,999 in India, depending on the configuration. The higher-end variants, including the 1 TB model, are priced up to Rs 2,39,999. The phone was launched in India in July 2026.

Meanwhile, the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 is available in India at around Rs 61,999 to Rs 65,980, depending on the variant. The phone was launched in India in February 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at around Rs 99,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration.

Samsung has not officially announced the reported price hike.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Prices Hike

Besides the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is also reportedly hiking prices of the Galaxy S26 series. Earlier, a PTI report said the Galaxy S26 series smartphones would become more expensive in India, with prices reportedly increased by up to 17%. The report cited industry sources tracking the mobile phone segment.

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S26 was priced at Rs 87,999 for the base variant, while the Galaxy S26+ started at Rs 1,19,999. The Galaxy S26 Ultra had a starting price of Rs 1,39,999.

Following the reported price revision, the Samsung Galaxy S26 256 GB variant will cost Rs 1,02,999, while the 512 GB variant will be priced at Rs 1,22,999, reflecting a 13.9% increase. The Galaxy S26+ with 256 GB storage will cost Rs 1,34,999, up 12.5%, while the 512 GB variant will be priced at Rs 1,54,999, marking a 10.7% increase.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra with 256 GB storage will be available for Rs 1,54,999, up 10.7% from its launch price. The 512 GB variant will cost Rs 1,74,999, reflecting a 9.4% increase.

The top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra with 1 TB storage will now be available at Rs 2,14,999.

The price increase has been attributed to rising costs of memory chips, motherboards and other electronic components this year.

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