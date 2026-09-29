iQOO 16 Launch Date Set: Expected Price, Specs, Features Ahead Of China Debut

Barely a day out from iQOO's scheduled launch event, tipster Digital Chat Station has published what claims to be the full spec list for both the iQOO 16 flagship phone and its tablet sibling, the iQOO Pad Ultra, leaving almost nothing for the official reveal to surprise anyone with.

iQOO 16: A Display Built For Gaming, Backed By Two Chips

Leading the phone's spec sheet is a 6.85-inch Samsung-made "LEAD" OLED panel, model M16, running at "2K+" resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate, the kind of screen clearly aimed at competitive mobile gamers. Driving that display is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, paired alongside iQOO's own in-house Q4 gaming chip, a dual-chip setup the company has leaned on in recent flagships to offload gaming-specific processing.

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On the camera front, the iQOO 16 is tipped to carry a triple rear array: a 50-megapixel main sensor built on a relatively large 1/1.3-inch sensor size, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom, built around Sony's IMX882 sensor. Selfies and video calls would be handled by a 32-megapixel front camera. Powering all of this is an 8,400mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging alongside 40W wireless charging.

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Rounding out the hardware, the phone is expected to include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, a dual-axis vibration motor for more precise haptic feedback, symmetrical stereo speakers, and a combined IP68 and IP69 rating covering both dust resistance and protection against high-pressure water. USB 3.2 support is also part of the leaked spec sheet.

iQOO Pad Ultra: A Thin, Light Tablet With Gaming Ambitions Too

The tablet side of the leak points to an 8.8-inch OLED display running at 2304x1440 resolution in a 16:10 aspect ratio, also topping out at a 165Hz refresh rate, matching the phone's gaming-first positioning. Under the hood, it's said to share the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and Q4 gaming chip combination as the iQOO 16.

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Notably, the Pad Ultra is tipped to include a built-in cooling fan, described as "large size," a feature rarely seen on tablets and typically reserved for dedicated gaming handhelds, alongside symmetrical stereo speakers and dual X-axis vibration motors for haptics. Battery capacity comes in at 9,020mAh, supporting 66W wired charging. Despite packing in all this hardware, the tablet is rumoured to stay remarkably slim and light, measuring just 5.74mm thick and weighing only 298 grams.

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