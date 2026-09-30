Transrail Lighting Share Price Jumps 9% After Company Wins Orders Worth Over Rs 574 Crore

Shares of Transrail Lighting Ltd. jumped 9% intraday on Wednesday after the company secured new orders worth more than Rs 574 crore for its core domestic Transmission & Distribution business.

Transrail's shares jumped to Rs 493 apiece earlier today, gaining around 9.2% from its previous close at Rs 451.65.

At around 1:21 p.m., the stock was trading at Rs 481.38 apiece on the NSE after paring some gains.

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Investors will track the timely execution and delivery of the existing orders while keeping an eye on the orders in the pipeline for future prospects.

Transrail Lighting Order Details

According to the press release by Transrail, the orders include Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects for transmission lines, transmission-line reconductoring projects involving the supply of HTLS conductors, and supply of poles.

A major contribution to the order wins came from transmission-line reconductoring projects using new-age carbon-core HTLS conductors manufactured at the company's Silvassa plant. The orders also include an EPC contract for construction of a transmission line for a large private-sector Indian developer.

With these order wins, fresh order intake of the company during 2026 increased to Rs 1,609 crore. Apart from these orders, the company also has an additional Rs 694 crore worth of orders where it is currently the L1 bidder.

Capacity Expansion Supports Order Book

The company said the new orders highlight its capabilities in HTLS conductor manufacturing and stringing, along with the importance of its recently increased conductor manufacturing capacity.

"The latest order wins reflect the continued confidence our marquee customers place in our engineering, manufacturing and execution capabilities in the T&D sector. I am particularly thrilled for the HTLS reconductoring jobs we have won as it is a testimony to not just our construction excellence but also to our advanced product range,” Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of Transrail Lighting, stated in the press release.

The company also highlighted that it has doubled its tower manufacturing capacity to 172,400 MTPA, while its conductor manufacturing capacity has increased 70% to 40,800 KMPA to cater to the growing order book of the company.

The company said it continues to have a healthy bidding pipeline across domestic and international markets.

Transrail Lighting Share Price Performance

The stock rallied around 12.2% over the past month, but remained down more than 32% over a year.

Currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 14.97 times, with a market cap of Rs 6,486.6 crore.

The stock traded within the range of Rs 400.65 and Rs 766.8 apiece on NSE during the past 52 weeks.

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