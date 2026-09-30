'Make Private Operators Accountable': Delhi HC Issues Notice To Ola, Uber, Rapido On Women's Safety

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from Ola, Uber and Rapido over a public interest litigation seeking stronger safety measures for women using app-based cab, bike-taxi and ride-hailing services in the national capital region.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notices to the three platforms as well as the Centre and Delhi government. The matter will next be heard on December 16, as per court proceedings.

The court said it was issuing the notices to ensure that private operators of taxi applications are held accountable for passenger safety.

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The PIL was filed by Aditya Sehgal, who has sought a broader overhaul of safety systems used by app-based transport companies. His counsel told the court that more than two lakh cabs operate across Delhi-NCR and alleged that there is inadequate checking of drivers during late hours.

The petition seeks tight​er verifi⁠cation so that th⁠e driver and vehicle assigned to a ride match the details shown on the application. It also calls for passengers to be able to cancel rides without penalties when an unauthorised driver or vehicle appe⁠ars, with such instances recorded as safety incidents.

Among the other demands is a 24-hour command and control system for SOS alerts. The plea proposes that emergency responders and police receive booking information, driver identity, vehicle registration details and real-time location, while maintaining privacy safeguards.

The petitioner has also sought technology-based alerts when a vehicle makes significant route deviations, along with regular gender-sensitivity training for drivers and greater surveillance at locations considered vulnerable.

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Another proposal is to create a pool of verified female drivers and, where available, give women travelling alone the option to request or receive such drivers.

The case places the responsibility of passenger safety under greater judicial scrutiny as app-based mobility services continue to play a major role in urban transportation.

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