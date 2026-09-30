South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs AUS 3rd ODI

South Africa vs Australia Latest: Updates, Toss, Playing XI

Toss has been delayed due to afternoon rain at Senwes Park.

More updates to follow.

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With the ODI series already beyond their reach, Australia will look to end the ODI series on a positive note when they face South Africa in the third and final ODI.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI: Date And Time

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. IST, Toss will be held at 4:30 p.m.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI: Venue

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI: Live Telecast In India

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on Eurosport TV Network.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app.

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South Africa vs Australia Head To Head Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 115

South Africa Won: 59

Australia Won: 52

No Result: 1

Tied: 3

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South Africa vs Australia: Team News And Preview

Australia's hopes of winning the ODI series ended with successive defeats in Durban and Johannesburg, leaving Mitchell Marsh's men with one final assignment before attention turns to the Tests. South Africa will see the final ODI as a chance to complete a clean sweep and extend their winning run at home.

Spin has emerged as Australia's biggest batting concern on the tour, with South Africa repeatedly exploiting a weakness in the middle order. Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin and Aiden Markram have been central to that success, keeping the Australian batters under pressure once the initial fielding restrictions eased.

Durban produced the starkest evidence, as Australia lost nine wickets for 101 runs. At the Wanderers, Marsh and Head made an explosive start before the visitors once again struggled to negotiate the turning ball through the middle phase.

Australia will be without Nathan Ellis for the series finale after the fast bowler was sidelined by a side strain. Left-arm spinner Joel Davies has also been withdrawn from the tour after picking up a hamstring injury while fielding as a substitute during the second ODI in Johannesburg. Jack Edwards is also doubtful with a hamstring issue.

South Africa have had no shortage of standout contributions across the series. Matthew Breetzke set the tone with a superb hundred in the opening ODI, before David Miller produced a career-best 142 at the Wanderers. Temba Bavuma also added a century to underline the hosts' batting depth.

South Africa vs Australia: Probable XI

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena, Lizaad Williams

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom (formerly Senwes Park) ODI Stats

Matches played: 48

Matches won batting first: 20

Matches won bowling first: 25

Average 1st innings score: 225

Average 2nd innings score: 189

South Africa and Australia have played three ODI matches at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom prior to the September 30, 2026 fixture. SA have won two of these, with one match ending in a tie.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI: Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

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