Asian Games Cricket 2026: India Vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Semifinal Schedule

The semi-final line-up for the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games is now confirmed, with India set to face Sri Lanka and Pakistan taking on Bangladesh.

The two semi-finals will be played on Thursday, October 1, at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.

India are the defending champions in the men's cricket competition, having won gold at the previous Asian Games.

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This time, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will also be looking to retain the title and take the gold medal home, while the women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have already won the gold.

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India Vs Sri Lanka Semifinal

India will face Sri Lanka in the second semi-final of the men's cricket competition, and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST on October 1.

India advanced to the semi-finals after its quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. Sri Lanka also progressed after its quarter-final against Nepal was washed out, with the higher-seeded team advancing.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Semifinal

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first semi-final, with the match scheduled to begin at 5:30 AM IST on October 1.

Pakistan reached the semi-finals after its quarter-final against Hong Kong was abandoned due to rain. Bangladesh also progressed after its quarter-final against Malaysia was abandoned.

Men's Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.

Sri Lanka: Sahan Arachchige (c), Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Keshan de Livera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Tharindu Hansaka, Dushan Hemantha, Sineth Jayawardena, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Wanuja Sahan, Nuwan Thushara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammed Saifuddin*, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

*Ruled out of the tournament; no replacement player names yet.

Asian Games Cricket 2026: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Asian Games Cricket 2026: Live Streaming

The men's Asian Games cricket matches will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

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