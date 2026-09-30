Cabinet Approves PM DHARA Scheme With Rs 1.86 Lakh Crore Outlay In Big Renewables Push

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved PM Developing Harmonized and Accelerated Renewable Energy Access (DHARA) Scheme with total outlay of Rs 1.86 lakh crore on Friday, September 30.

The scheme aims to strengthen India's Intra-State Transmission System (InSTS) to enable evacuation of up to 135 Gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy across states and union territories, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Friday.

The initiative will also include deployment of 50 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at the Renewable Energy (RE) developer or generator end or any other significant loaction for grid flexibility to address intermittency, congestion, peak-hour cuts and meet non-solar hour demand. The scheme will facilitate grid integration and power evacuation with in the States/UTs of India.

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PM DHARA scehme is targeted to be set up by FY 2032-33 with total project outlay of Rs1.86 lakh crore, which will include Rs.1.36 lakh crore for the development of Intra-State Transmission Systems under GEC-III, Rs 50,000 crore for 50 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). It also comprises of a total central financial support of Rs 54,082 crore. The central financial assistance will enable to offset the Intra-State transmission charges and keep the power costs down, the Ministry said.

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It further added, all greenfield projects under the Intra-State Transmission Systems will be executed through tariff based competitive bidding mode and brownfield upgradation and network strengthening work will be implemented under Cost Plus Basis. The State Transmission Utilities will be the overall implementing agency, while transmission service providers will participate under tariff based competitive bidding mode.

The latest scheme is expected to help in achieving the target of 900 GW installed non-fossil capacity by 2035. "The scheme will also contribute to long term energy security of the country and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing carbon footprint," the Ministry said.

In terms of job oppurtunities, the Ministry added, "It will generate large direct & indirect employment in the power sector, manufacturing, and construction industries. Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing and deployment will additionally generate employment in the domestic energy storage industry. The scheme will also generate long-term skilled employment in operation, maintenance, and grid management across participating states."

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