October Car Launches: Hyundai Bayon, Elevate Facelift Among 9 Models to Watch — Full List

October is shaping up to be a packed month for India's passenger car market, with facelifts, new-generation models, electric vehicles and new powertrain options expected around the festive season.

The list includes the Hyundai Bayon, Honda Elevate facelift, Skoda Slavia facelift, Toyota Glanza facelift, Toyota Hycross Flex Fuel, two new Volvo electric models, the third-generation Audi Q3, Renault Duster Hybrid and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class facelift.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Facelift

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class facelift is expected to open the October launch calendar on October 5, according to industry reports. The updated luxury sedan is set to get a bigger illuminated grille, star-themed LED headlamps and a new set of alloy wheels. The cabin is expected to feature an MBUX Superscreen layout along with smartphone-style controls for rear-seat functions, Car&Bike reported.

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The sedan is offered with multiple drivetrain options, including a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that now produces 530 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. A plug-in hybrid version is also available globally, although it remains to be seen which powertrain options will be introduced in India. Rear passengers are expected to get luxury-focused features including heating, ventilation and massage functions, while the rear seats can recline by up to 43 degrees.

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Skoda Slavia Facelift

Skoda has already unveiled the updated Slavia in India, with the company confirming several of its major changes. The launch is expected during the festive season, with October 6 reported as the tentative date.

The biggest mechanical update is the introduction of an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox with the 1.0-litre TSI engine. Key exterior changes include new headlamps, grille and tail lamps. Inside, the sedan gets a new touchscreen system with a 360-degree camera and a new digital instrument cluster. The Slavia will also become the first car in its segment to offer second-row massage seats, Car&Bike reported.

Skoda has stated that the rear-seat massage function and 8-speed automatic gearbox are segment-first features.

Honda Elevate Facelift

Honda's Elevate is set for its first major update since its India introduction in 2023. CarWale has reported October 6 as the launch date. According to NDTV Auto, the facelift is expected to be more of a cosmetic and feature-focused refresh rather than a complete redesign.

The reported exterior changes include a revised grille, a new two-dimensional Honda logo, updated LED elements, new alloy wheels, revised bumpers and potentially new colour options. Expected interior changes include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats and other feature upgrades inspired by the updated Honda City. Engine and gearbox options are expected to remain unchanged.

Volvo EX90

The Volvo EX90 is the brand's large, three-row electric SUV and is expected to arrive in India on October 12 alongside the ES90. Both models are positioned as premium electric vehicles focused on luxury, comfort and long-range driving.

Volvo India's website describes the EX90 as a large, fully electric family SUV. Its India-specification information includes three-row seating, all-wheel drive, up to 625 km of claimed electric range on Volvo India's comparison tool, up to 456 hp depending on configuration, a 14.5-inch central touchscreen, Google built-in services, wireless Apple CarPlay and advanced driver-assistance and safety systems.

The EX90 also features Volvo's safety technology, including high-definition pixel headlights and a 360-degree camera system. Both the EX90 and ES90 are expected to share a drivetrain featuring a 106 kWh battery pack and dual motors.

Toyota Glanza Facelift

The Toyota Glanza facelift is expected to arrive around October 14, barely a month after the new Baleno hit the roads.

Changes are expected to include a revised front-end design, ventilated front seats, an updated audio system, a tyre-pressure monitoring system and Level 2 ADAS functions. The biggest change is expected to be the introduction of a new Z-Series 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is expected to offer improved fuel efficiency.

Alongside the new Glanza, Toyota is also expected to launch the Hycross Flex Fuel in India on October 14, Car&Bike reported.

The current Glanza is priced from around Rs 6.73 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, while Autocar India expects the facelift to command a slight premium.

New-Generation Audi Q3

Audi is scheduled to launch the third-generation Q3 in India on October 16. Local assembly has already begun at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

The India-spec Q3 is expected to use a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing around 204 hp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive.

The new Q3 also gets a significantly redesigned exterior, including a split-headlamp design, configurable daytime running lights, a new grille, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an illuminated Audi logo and a redesigned rear section.

The cabin gets a digital cockpit and central infotainment display. Reported features include a Sonos audio system, panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control and a 360-degree camera.

Renault Duster Hybrid

Another much-awaited SUV set to arrive in October is the Renault Duster Hybrid. Renault had confirmed earlier this year that the new powertrain would arrive during the festive season, with October 17 now confirmed as its launch date.

The hybrid powertrain combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a 1.4 kWh battery pack, an 8-speed automatic transmission and two electric motors. It produces 158 bhp and 172 Nm, while the Duster Hybrid is claimed to offer a combined range of around 1,000 km, Car&Bike reported.

The exact India-spec hybrid specifications and pricing are yet to be announced.

Hyundai Bayon

The Hyundai Bayon is among the key mainstream launches in the October pipeline, with Hyundai having already opened bookings in India.

The Bayon will slot between the Venue and Creta, adding another SUV to Hyundai's portfolio in India. Hyundai has confirmed that the Bayon will be launched with a petrol engine, with gearbox choices expected to include a manual and a CVT. The SUV is expected to hit the roads towards the end of the month, with prices likely to be positioned between Rs 9.50 lakh and Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai states that the India-spec Bayon will feature a global K-enhanced platform, engineering aimed at achieving 5-star Indian safety standards, a built-in generative AI voice assistant, a Hyundai petrol powertrain, manual transmission and IVT transmission.

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Volvo ES90

The Volvo ES90 is the second electric model expected to arrive in India on October 12 alongside the EX90. The electric sedan is positioned as a premium five-seater with a focus on rear-seat comfort and long-distance driving.

The ES90 is expected to share its powertrain with the EX90, including a 106 kWh battery pack and dual electric motors. The setup is expected to deliver a claimed range of up to 625 km on a single charge.

The sedan will join Volvo's growing electric vehicle portfolio in India alongside the EX90, adding a three-box alternative to the brand's electric SUV line-up.

With multiple SUVs, premium vehicles, electric cars, facelifts and new powertrain options lined up, October could bring a broad mix of new products to India's passenger vehicle market ahead of the festive season.

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