Adroit Industries Eyes Doubling Capacity, Rs 24 Crore Debt Repayment: CMD Saurabh Sangla

Adroit Industries (India) Ltd. is looking to double its production capacities as the company focuses on scaling operations, continuing revenue growth and strengthening its balance sheet, Chairman and Managing Director Saurabh Sangla told NDTV Profit.

Sangla said the company is focused on increasing its capacity as revenue generation remains a key priority. Alongside the expansion, Adroit is also looking to reduce its debt burden and build a healthier balance sheet.

The company currently has debt of around Rs 52 crore, of which Rs 24 crore is expected to be repaid, according to Sangla.

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On the company's dependence on the US market and the potential impact of tariffs over the next three years, Sangla said the company does not expect tariffs to have a significant impact on its business.

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Adroit has more than 5,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), and Sangla said many of these products are not widely manufactured in the US. This means US customers would continue to need imports for these products despite potential tariff pressures.

Sangla also pointed to the global manufacturing footprint of US companies, saying several US companies have plants across Asia. At the same time, Adroit is rapidly diversifying its presence across markets globally.

The company's current order book stands at around six months, Sangla said. Adroit is also looking to improve its ability to supply customers faster as it scales up capacity.

The company's focus, therefore, remains on capacity expansion, debt reduction and faster execution, while expanding its presence across global markets.

Adroit Listing

Shares of Adroit Industries Ltd. made a bumper debut on the exchanges after listing with a premium of 75.37% to its IPO issue price. The stock listed at Rs 235 on the NSE, compared to the issue price of Rs 134.

The stock received higher gains on BSE and listed at Rs 250, 85% above the upper end of the issue price band.

Adroit Industries IPO Overall Subscription Status

The Adroit Industries IPO was subscribed 176.85 times by the end of the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 25. The IPO received bids for 1,39,22,95,200 shares against 78,72,900 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed the issue 195.04 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 332.35 times. Retail individual investors subscribed their quota 99.81 times.

Adroit Industries IPO Allotment Status

The share allotment status for Adroit Industries IPO was finalised on Sept. 28, 2026.

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